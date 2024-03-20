  1. Music
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Calling all hotties: Megan Thee Stallion is coming to Detroit in May on first-ever headlining tour

The Hot Girl Summer Tour features special guest Glorilla

By
Mar 20, 2024 at 11:03 am

Hot girl summer, we ain’t fucking with no drama. Courtesy photo
Our girl Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the dates for her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” and Detroit is on the list for May 18.

Megan Thee Stallion first teased the tour on social media last week. The three-time Grammy winner is headed on a 31-city trek with Glorilla as a special guest. The Detroit gig on Saturday, May 18 is set for Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Store.MeganTheeStallion.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets are available for Citi cardholders starting Wednesday, March 20 at 1 p.m. until Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m. via citientertainment.com.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour is Megan Thee Stallion’s first-ever headlining tour across the globe and we’ve been waiting patiently for this day since 2020 when “Savage” kept us hype during the pandemic.

The international run kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis and stops in Detroit, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Las Vegas, and more before hopping across the pond to Scotland, England, France, Germany, and Ireland.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Thee Stallion’s latest single “HISS” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. It also became the first-ever solo female rap song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, giving Megan the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history.

It’s the second track released via Megan’s independent music and entertainment entity Hot Girl Productions following her deeply personal track “Cobra” in November of 2023.

Event Details
Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion - Hot Girl Summer Tour

Sat., May 18, 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$249.50
Randiah
After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
