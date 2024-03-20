  1. Music
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Indie rock Roundabout Festival planned for Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center

The new fest will feature acts like Mom Jeans, Summer Salt, Microwave, Origami Angel, Hunny, and more

By
Mar 20, 2024 at 10:56 am
Mom Jeans will headline the Roundabout Festival.
Mom Jeans will headline the Roundabout Festival.
A new music festival featuring indie rock and pop punk acts is headed to the Russell Industrial Center on Saturday, March 30.

The Roundabout Festival is set to feature a mix of established and rising acts, including Mom Jeans (Berkeley, California), Summer Salt (Austin, Texas), Microwave (Atlanta, Georgia), Origami Angel (Washington, D.C.), Hunny (Newbury Park, California), Free Throws (Nashville, Tennessee), Teen Suicide (Baltimore, Maryland), Worry Club (Chicago, Illinois), Odd Sweetheart (Miami, Florida), and Equipment (Milwaukee, Wisconsin).

Tickets are $59.99 and available for purchase at roundaboutfestival.com. VIP tickets are available for $99.99 and include balcony access, private bathrooms, and private bar.

The festival is organized by The Crofoot Presents, the folks behind Pontiac’s Crofoot music venue, and Sequel Music Group, a California-based talent agency. It’s sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon and Faygo.

Event Details
ROUNDABOUT FESTIVAL 2024

Sat., March 30, 1 p.m.

Russell Industrial Complex-Exhibition Center 1600 Clay St., Detroit Detroit

$49.99-$99.99
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

