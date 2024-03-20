Indie rock Roundabout Festival planned for Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center

A new music festival featuring indie rock and pop punk acts is headed to the Russell Industrial Center on Saturday, March 30.

The Roundabout Festival is set to feature a mix of established and rising acts, including Mom Jeans (Berkeley, California), Summer Salt (Austin, Texas), Microwave (Atlanta, Georgia), Origami Angel (Washington, D.C.), Hunny (Newbury Park, California), Free Throws (Nashville, Tennessee), Teen Suicide (Baltimore, Maryland), Worry Club (Chicago, Illinois), Odd Sweetheart (Miami, Florida), and Equipment (Milwaukee, Wisconsin).

Tickets are $59.99 and available for purchase at roundaboutfestival.com. VIP tickets are available for $99.99 and include balcony access, private bathrooms, and private bar.

The festival is organized by The Crofoot Presents, the folks behind Pontiac’s Crofoot music venue, and Sequel Music Group, a California-based talent agency. It’s sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon and Faygo.