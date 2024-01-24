Detroit’s WDET moves toward more local programming

The station has added six new evening music programs hosted by members of the music community

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge WDET has announced a new slate of programming with a focus on local music. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
WDET has announced a new slate of programming with a focus on local music.

Ahead of its 75th anniversary celebration, WDET-FM 101.9 has increased its local programming with a revamped schedule that begins Feb. 5.

“We take great pride in delivering what our listeners want from WDET,” says Mary Zatina, station manager.

Why the change?

“A recent survey overwhelmingly showed that people turn to WDET to discover the vibrant music and stories that make Detroit unique,” Zatina adds. “They are less interested in repeats of national programming that they can access elsewhere. We listened and are delivering an evolution of our entire lineup with incredible Detroit-focused programming that will reward our faithful listeners and attract new audiences.”

The National Public Radio Detroit member station’s new Monday-Friday daytime programs include:

Created Equal (9-10 a.m. and repeated 7-8 p.m.): A daily one-hour program “about the challenge of inequality and the promise of opportunity,” Zatina says. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson leads conversations that highlight lessons to be learned from the city that built America.

The Metro (11 a.m. to noon and repeated 10-11p.m.) A daily one-hour news and culture magazine for the city of Detroit, co-hosted by station veterans Nick Austin and Tia Graham.

In the Groove (noon-3 p.m.): A daily three-hour music program hosted by Ryan Patrick Hooper with the latest in independent and non-commercial music.

The station has added six new evening music programs hosted by members of Detroit’s music community. The new Monday-Saturday 8-10 p.m. programs include:

Visions with Kaleigh Wilder (Mondays, 8-10 p.m.): A celebration of jazz in all genres from 1969 to today with Detroit-based baritone saxophonist, improviser, and Kresge artist fellow Kaleigh Wilder.

The Detroit Move (Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m.): Hosted by Detroit garage rock veteran Mike Latulippe of the Hentchmen, the Paybacks, and more, this program connects the dots between Detroit’s immense and continuing contributions to rock, soul and rhythm and blues.

MI Local (Tuesdays, 9-10 p.m.): Featuring the best local and regional talent, MI Local exposes diverse emerging artists, bands, and acts, especially those performing live in the area’s clubs. Hosted by veteran local music journalist Jeff Milo.

The Blvd with Waajeed (Wednesdays, 8-10 p.m.): Dance music producer, beatmaker, and DJ Waajeed (Slum Village, Underground Resistance) is a key player in the development of contemporary music in Detroit. It will feature techno, house, and all forms of electronic dance music that made our city famous.

Alternative take with Liz Warner (Thursdays, 8-10 p.m.): Formerly known on WDET airwaves from 1995-2007 as Liz Copeland, Liz Warner “will explore music that has impacted and continues to influence Detroit’s creative community. Liz is returning to Detroit from Los Angeles where she hosted a radio show there for seven years,” according to the station.

The New Music Show with Shigeto (Saturdays, 8-10 p.m.): Hosted by Shigeto, a Hamtramck-based drummer, electronic music producer, and DJ, The New Music Show will provide a platform to champion underrepresented and independent music releases and artists.

The popular Don Was Motor City Playlist with legendary record producer and musician Don Was and music host Ann Delisi will be heard earlier on Fridays from 8-10 p.m. and repeated on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Zatina says the new programs will complement WDET’s current music shows, including Ann Delisi’s Essential Music, Rob Reinhart’s Essential Music, Jon Moshier’s Modern Music, Chris Campbell’s The Progressive Underground, Acoustic Café with Rob Reinhart, This Island Earth with Ismael Ahmed, Destination Jazz — the Ed Love Program, and Jay’s Place with Jay Butler.

In addition, the station will celebrate the anniversary of its first broadcast on Feb. 13, 1949 with a members-only 5-7 p.m. reception at Jam Handy in Detroit.

About The Author

Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Ken Coleman writes about Southeast Michigan, history and civil rights. He is a former Michigan Chronicle senior editor and served as the American Black Journal segment host on Detroit Public Television. He has written and published four books on Black life in Detroit.
