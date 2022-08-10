Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

click to enlarge Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock 702 is one of the headlining acts for the 2022 Ribs and R&B Music Festival.

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival.

The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.

But don’t forget the music: This year, the Ribs and R&B Music Festival will be headlined by 702, Klymaxx, and Melvin Riley of Ready for the World on Saturday, with Stokley of Mint Condition and Jon. B closing on Sunday.

While “R&B” might be in the name of the event, it's not all the festival has to offer. On Saturday, there will be a comedy show featuring CoCo and Howie Bell, and throughout the weekend jazz and gospel musicians will get their time to shine on the stages as well.

Entry to the Ribs and R&B Music Festival is free through 5 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and $10 after. VIP packages that include entry to the festival and VIP seating for the main stage concerts are available starting at $40.

From 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Aug. 14 at Hart Plaza; 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit; ribsrnbmusicfestival.com.

