Charivari Detroit returns to Historic Fort Wayne this week

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer Fans at Charivari Detroit 2021.

While the larger Movement electronic music festival tends to get most of the hype, Charivari Detroit has been going strong for nine years. It’s like Movement’s, underground, less hipster cousin.

This annual techno, dance, and house fest celebrates Detroit’s contributions to the electronic music world by featuring local DJs. As with previous years, the 2022 lineup features Detroit pioneers like DJ Minx, Moodymann, and Juan Atkins.

“Charivari Detroit will first and foremost be a celebration of the City of Detroit and its contributions to electronic dance music,” according to a press release. “Techno is a Detroit creation and Detroit is flush with the pioneers and present-day masters of the genre as well as many of the most talented and respected DJ/producers of House music.”

The four-day gathering takes place on the green space at Historic Fort Wayne with a killer panoramic view of the Detroit River and Canada as the backdrop. There will be three stages of music, live art displays, yoga, and food.

Starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Historic Fort Wayne; 6325 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; charivaridetroit.com. Tickets start at $40 for a day pass or $125 for all four days.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.