Detroit’s Movement festival announces 2022 set times

click to enlarge Steven Pham / Movement A crowd of revelers at Movement music festival.

It's hard to believe that Movement Music Festival is almost here, back in Detroit's Hart Plaza during Memorial Day Weekend for the first time since 2019.

Organizer Paxahau revealed the techno-focused festival's full lineup and set times on Thursday, featuring more than 110 artists across six stages, an increase from the festival's usual five stages. The new stage is the Detroit Stage presented by JARS, the festival's first-ever official cannabis sponsor. The stage will feature a lineup of all-Detroit acts, ranging from newcomers to scene veterans.

The schedule drops shortly after the popular DJ Skrillex announced he had pulled out of the festival. According to an Instagram post published Thursday, Skrillex says he decided to cancel his appearance to focus on his new music.

"I hope you understand that this was a very difficult decision for me to make but I'll be back soon with the show you all deserve," he wrote.

Skrillex's slot on the schedule has been replaced by the addition of Michigan's own GRiZ, the festival says.

The festival also announced that the Underground Stage has been moved due to safety concerns with its one-way entrance and exit ramp at its former location. Paxahau says the new Underground Stage is around the corner from the old location in an unused food court service area, and "is twice as large as the previous space and will offer fans an enhanced warehouse-like atmosphere with 120 linear feet of wide open wall space," according to a press release.

Detroit artist Sheefy McFly has also been announced as the festival's artist in residence, and will create an on-site installation at the Pyramid Amphitheater near the Pyramid Stage. The artist in residence program is sponsored by 1xRun and Ooze.

The festival takes place Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Passes are on sale at movementfestival.com.

You can read the full lineup below.

Saturday, May 28

Movement Stage

4-5:30 p.m. ADMN

5:30-7 p.m. Delano Smith

7-8:30 p.m. Sama’ Abdulhadi

8:45-10 p.m. Jon Hopkins

10 p.m.-midnight Richie Hawtin

Waterfront Stage

3-5 p.m. Jerk x Jollof

5-7 p.m. Joe Kay

7-8 p.m. Partiboi69

8-9 p.m. DJ Godfather

9-9:15 p.m. Jazmin Re'Nae

9:15-9:30 p.m. Neisha Neshae

9:30-10 p.m. Icewear Vezzo

10-10:50 p.m. 2 Chainz

11 p.m.-midnight Flying Lotus

Stargate Stage (Detroit Love Showcase)

2-3:30 p.m. LadyMonix

3:30-5 p.m. Rick Wilhite b2b Andrés

5-6:30 p.m. DJ Holographic

6:30-8 p.m. Stacey Pullen

8-9:30 p.m. Seth Troxler

9:30-11 p.m. Carl Craig

Underground Stage

3-4:30 p.m. Hiroko Yamamura

4:30-6 p.m. Erika

6-7:30 p.m. Audion b2b Ryan Elliott

7:30-9 p.m. Anfisa Letyago

9-10:30 p.m. Nastia

10:30 p.m.-midnight DJ Stingray 313

Pyramid Stage

2-3:30 p.m. Jorissen b3b Loren b3b Mathias

3:30-5 p.m. Ardalan

5-6:30 p.m. Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa

6:30-8 p.m. Maya Jane Coles

8-10 p.m. Claude VonStroke

10 p.m.-midnight Derrick Carter

Detroit Stage presented by JARS

3-5 p.m. Andrea Ghita

5-6:30 p.m. Henry Brooks

6:30-7:30 p.m. Rebecca Goldberg (Live)

7:30-8:30 p.m. Augustus Williams (Live)

8:30-9:30 p.m. Sard (Live)

9:30-11 p.m. Acidpimp

VIP Area Pop Up: Houseparty

6-9 p.m. JHouse, Masquenada, Blaaqgold

Sunday, May 29

Movement Stage

4-5:30 p.m. Ash Lauryn

5:30-7 p.m. Norm Talley

7-8:30 p.m. Marcel Dettmann

8:30-10 p.m. ANNA

10 p.m.-midnight Adam Beyer

Waterfront Stage

3-4:30 p.m. Isaac Prieto

4:30-6 p.m. Nancy Whang & Pat Mahoney

6-7:30 p.m. Juan MacLean (DJ Set)

7:30-9 p.m. Soul Clap w/ Amp Fiddler (Live)

9-10:30 p.m. 2manydjs (DJ set)

10:30 p.m.-midnight Carl Craig b2b James Murphy (DJ set)

Stargate Stage (KMS Elevate Showcase)

2-3:30 p.m. Drummer B

3:30-5 p.m. Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

5-6:30 p.m. Will Clarke

6:30-8 p.m. Justin Martin

8-9:30 p.m. MK

9:30-10:30 p.m. E-Dancer (Live)

10:30 p.m.-midnight Juan Atkins (40 Years of Detroit Techno DJ Set)

Underground Stage

3-4:30 p.m. Uun (Live)

4:30-6 p.m. Lady Starlight (Live)

6-7:30 p.m. Adam X

7:30-9 p.m. 999999999 (live)

9-10:30 p.m. Paula Temple

10:30 p.m.-midnight Blawan

Pyramid Stage

2-3:30 p.m. Chuck Daniels

3:30-5 p.m. Specter

5-6:30 p.m. Natasha Diggs

6:30-8 p.m. Louie Vega

8-10 p.m. Maceo Plex

10 p.m.-midnight Loco Dice

Detroit Stage presented by JARS

3-4:30 p.m. Ryan Spencer

4:30-6 p.m. Peter Croce

6-7 p.m. ke thu (Live)

7-8:30 p.m. Beige

8:30-10 p.m. Francois Dillinger (live)

VIP Area Pop Up: Detroit Techno Militia

6-9 p.m. T.Linder, DJ Seoul, Neil V.

Monday, May 30

Movement Stage

4-6 p.m. Huey Mnemonic

6-7 p.m. Overmono - live

7-9 p.m. Nina Kraviz

9-11 p.m. Jeff Mills

Waterfront Stage

2-4 p.m. Ataxia

4-5:30 p.m. Waajeed

5:30-6:15 p.m. DRAMA

6:15-7:30 p.m. Duck Sauce

7:30-9:30 p.m. Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem ft. Armanni Reign

9:30-11 p.m. GRiZ (DJ Set)

Stargate Stage

3-4 p.m. Miane

4-5:30 p.m. John Summit

5:30-7 p.m. Dom Dolla

7-8:30 p.m. Gorgon City

8:30-10 p.m. Chris Lake

Underground Stage

3-4 p.m. Diamondstein

4-5:30 p.m. HAAi

5:30-7 p.m. Ellen Allien

7-8:30 p.m. Dax J

8:30-10 p.m. Kobosil

Pyramid Stage (DJ Minx & Friends Showcase)

2-3:30 p.m. Jeffrey Sfire

3:30-5 p.m. Honcho

5-6:30 p.m. DJ Tennis

6:30-8 p.m. The Blessed Madonna

8-9:30 p.m. DJ Minx

9:30-11 p.m. The Martinez Brothers

Detroit Stage presented by JARS

3-4:30 p.m. Vincent Patricola b2b Jesse Cory

4:30-5:30 p.m. Hazmat (live)

5:30-7 p.m. Meftah

7-8:30 p.m. Deon Jamar

8:30-10 p.m. Tammy Lakkis

VIP Area Pop Up: Supply & Demand

6-9 p.m. Dantiez, Damarii Saunderson, King Saaidi

