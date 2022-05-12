Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Ghostly International announces new record label parent company All Flowers Group

Sam Valenti IV, who founded Ghostly International in 1999 in his dorm room in Ann Arbor, will now also serve as All Flowers Group's co-founder, co-CEO, and chief creative officer

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 11:21 am

click to enlarge Nigil Mack, Alexandra Berenson, and Sam Valenti IV of the newly formed All Flowers Group. - YE FAN
Ye Fan
Nigil Mack, Alexandra Berenson, and Sam Valenti IV of the newly formed All Flowers Group.

After merging in 2020, record labels Ghostly International and Secretly have announced a new parent company.

The newly formed All Flowers Group also includes the New York City-based culture brand drink sum wtr. The hip-hop-focused label is helmed by Nigil Mack, who previously worked in A&R at Motown, where he signed Kid Cudi.

drink sum wtr announced Queens, New York rapper Deem Spencer as its first signing. The label will also launch a singles series with rapper Shelley FKA DRAM in June, followed by rising artists Sol Galeano and Wahid.

Mack is joined by Alexandra Berenson as All Flowers Group's senior director of A&R, marketing director Kate Ebeling, Chloé van Bergen as VP of operations (Europe), and Kraegan Graves as VP of operations (Americas).

Sam Valenti IV, who founded Ghostly International in 1999 in his dorm room in Ann Arbor, will now also serve as All Flowers Group's co-founder, co-CEO, and chief creative officer.

"The 'same soil, water, and sun' approach we envisioned for Ghostly when partnering with Secretly has already led to some of our most beloved signings and a true sense of international connection," Valentine's said in a statement. "This new chapter will add to our collective voice and help us encourage new and visionary leadership, which Nigil, Alex, and Kate exemplify."

"I'm very excited about the journey that I'm about to take with this new venture," Mack said in a statement. "Working with a like-minded team of industry seasoned professionals who are all unified in making artist development the core focus of drink sum wtr, the artist's vision will always be the priority. Never at drink sum wtr will we chase trends and algorithms. We'd rather chase legacy."

More information is available at allflowersgroup.com.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41
