Detroit’s Movement announces Fatboy Slim, James Blake, Idris Elba, Gorgon City, and more

More acts will be announced ahead of the techno festival’s return Memorial Day Weekend

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 12:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Revelers at Movement 2023. - Doug Wojciechowski
Doug Wojciechowski
Revelers at Movement 2023.

Movement Music Festival has announced the initial lineup for its 2024 event, which returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza for Memorial Day Weekend and features a mix of newcomers and returning champs.

The latter includes British DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, who will once again headline the festival (he last did so in 2011) as well as the duo Gorgon City. Meanwhile, festival first-timers include James Blake, actor Idris Elba (slated to perform a b2b set with Detroit’s Kevin Saunderson), Bosnian-German DJ Solomun, French producer I Hate Models, Austin’s LP Giobbi, Spanish DJ Indira Paganotto, U.K.’s VTSS (performing a b2b set with Boys Noise), and London DJ and BBC Radio 1 host Jaguar.

Other acts announced include drum and bass pioneer Goldie performing as Goldie (Live Band), Italian techno duo 999999999, Chicago-born Honey Dijon, Palestinian techno act Sama’ Abdulhadi, and Detroit’s DJ Minx, among others.

More acts will be announced ahead of the festival, slated for May 25-27. Tickets and more information are available at movementfestival.com.

The full teaser lineup, in alphabetical order, follows.

999999999

Avalon Emerson

Boys Noize b2b VTSS

DJ Minx

Fatboy Slim

Floating Points

Goldie (Live Band)

Gorgon City

Honey Dijon

I Hate Models

Indira Paganotto

Jaguar

James Blake (DJ Set)

Joseph Capriati

Kevin Saunderson b2b Idris Elba

LP Giobbi

Mount Kimbie

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Skream

Solomun

Slideshow

Techno fans flock to Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023

Saturday, May 27.
174 slides
Saturday, May 27. Saturday, May 27. Saturday, May 27. Saturday, May 27. Saturday, May 27. Saturday, May 27.
Click to View 174 slides

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit concert venue Harpos is up for sale — but it needs some TLC

By Randiah Camille Green

Harpos has hosted many metal, hard rock, and hip-hop acts over the years.

André 3000 is bringing his jazz flute to Detroit as part of his ‘New Blue Sun’ tour

By Lee DeVito

André 3000 is bringing his jazz flute to Detroit as part of his ‘New Blue Sun’ tour

Detroit jazzman Charles Boles has died

By Randiah Camille Green

Charles Boles has tickled the ivories for more than 60 years, in a career that reaches from long-ago Hastings Street to today.

Detroit’s WDET moves toward more local programming

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

WDET has announced a new slate of programming with a focus on local music.

Also in Music

Detroit’s WDET moves toward more local programming

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

WDET has announced a new slate of programming with a focus on local music.

Detroit concert venue Harpos is up for sale — but it needs some TLC

By Randiah Camille Green

Harpos has hosted many metal, hard rock, and hip-hop acts over the years.

Detroit jazzman Charles Boles has died

By Randiah Camille Green

Charles Boles has tickled the ivories for more than 60 years, in a career that reaches from long-ago Hastings Street to today.

DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove

By Randiah Camille Green

DJ Tammy Lakkis hits the open decks night at Detroit’s Foxglove (2)
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us