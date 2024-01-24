Detroit’s Movement announces Fatboy Slim, James Blake, Idris Elba, Gorgon City, and more

click to enlarge Doug Wojciechowski Revelers at Movement 2023.

Movement Music Festival has announced the initial lineup for its 2024 event, which returns to Detroit’s Hart Plaza for Memorial Day Weekend and features a mix of newcomers and returning champs.

The latter includes British DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, who will once again headline the festival (he last did so in 2011) as well as the duo Gorgon City. Meanwhile, festival first-timers include James Blake, actor Idris Elba (slated to perform a b2b set with Detroit’s Kevin Saunderson), Bosnian-German DJ Solomun, French producer I Hate Models, Austin’s LP Giobbi, Spanish DJ Indira Paganotto, U.K.’s VTSS (performing a b2b set with Boys Noise), and London DJ and BBC Radio 1 host Jaguar.

Other acts announced include drum and bass pioneer Goldie performing as Goldie (Live Band), Italian techno duo 999999999, Chicago-born Honey Dijon, Palestinian techno act Sama’ Abdulhadi, and Detroit’s DJ Minx, among others.

More acts will be announced ahead of the festival, slated for May 25-27. Tickets and more information are available at movementfestival.com.

The full teaser lineup, in alphabetical order, follows.

999999999 Avalon Emerson Boys Noize b2b VTSS DJ Minx Fatboy Slim Floating Points Goldie (Live Band) Gorgon City Honey Dijon I Hate Models Indira Paganotto Jaguar James Blake (DJ Set) Joseph Capriati Kevin Saunderson b2b Idris Elba LP Giobbi Mount Kimbie Sama’ Abdulhadi Skream Solomun

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter