Detroit’s 313 Day is back with a weekend full of events

Rappers Icewear Vezzo, Kash Doll, Sada Baby, Snap Dogg, and more are scheduled to perform at the Fillmore

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 4:29 pm

click to enlarge Icewear Vezzo performing in 2022. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Icewear Vezzo performing in 2022.

An annual celebration of Detroit’s hip-hop music scene has picked up right where it left off in 2022. The “313 Day Concert,” a musical showcase highlighting Detroit hip-hop’s up-and-coming stars and established acts, has turned into the “313 Day Weekend.”

“When we first planned the first one, we knew we were going to continue to grow every year,” says the event’s primary organizer, Chanel Domonique.

The biggest additions include fashion show and a YouTube-sponsored “Industry Day” on Saturday, March 11, full of breakout groups and panels covering a wide range of business topics, which will be free to all attendees. A celebrity basketball game has also been planned for Sunday, March 12.

“We talked about the top revenue-generating industries in the city, and what those look like and what is creating the ecosystem here… restaurants, nightlife, indie film, music, fashion,” Domonique says. “We went through and fine-combed what made sense.”

Like last year, the March 13 concert line-up is full to the brim with Detroit artists: Icewear Vezzo, Kash Doll, Louie Ray, Rocky Badd, Sada Baby, Snap Dogg, Tay B, Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Courtney Bell, Brooklyn Queen, Baby Money, and many others.

Another change includes a partnership with Spotify.

“The biggest change was partnering with Spotify,” Domonique says. “Initially we weren’t looking to partner with large DSPs like that. We just wanted to grow independently, but the Spotify thing changed the game. It creates more benefit to the artists and to the city.”

“That’s why the ‘YouTube Rising Stars’ was implemented, to give light to some of the artists that aren’t big yet,” says Chill, who also played a important role in organizing the event. “Because we knew what it did for some of the artists last year without Spotify or YouTube.”

The concert doors will open promptly at 3:13 p.m., and the concert ends at 11 p.m. “We’re setting this up to where the moment you hit the concrete walking up to the Fillmore you get the experience of Detroit,” Domonique says. “And all things great Detroit, all things that move Detroit.”

Chanel Domonique, Active Mindz, and AFLN will host 313 Day Weekend events at multiple venues, offering entrepreneurs workshops to further their business. More information is available at eventbrite.com. The 313 Day concert will be held from 3:13 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the Fillmore. More information is available at livenation.com.

