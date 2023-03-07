Detroit Symphony Orchestra will sell concert tickets for $3.13 on 313 Day

The promotion applies to select performances like ‘RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin’

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. - Courtesy of the DSO
Courtesy of the DSO
Everybody in the 313, put your motherfucking hands up and follow me — not to an Eminem concert, but to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Here’s your chance to visit the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for the low.

On 313 Day, the DSO will be offering tickets at $3.13 when purchased on March 13 to celebrate the city’s famous area code. The promotion only applies to select performances including RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Leila Josefowicz & Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, Hadelich & Stravinsky, and more.

And yes, $3.13 is the total price, as any additional fees will be waived.

Tickets must be purchased between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 13 online at dso.org/313day, by phone at 313-756-5111, or in person at Orchestra Hall’s box office. When buying online, you must enter the promotional code which will appear on the URL above from March 9. At the box office, just mention the “313 day promotion.”

The full list of concerts available for this promotion is below:

  • Christian McBride's New Jawn: March 24 at 8 p.m.
  • Hadelich & Stravinsky: April 27 at 7:30 p.m., April 28 at 10:45 a.m., April 29 at 8 p.m.
  • Leila Josefowicz & Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3: May 19 at 8 p.m. and May 20 at 8 p.m.
  • Earth Day is Every Day: May 20 at 10 a.m. (General Admission)
  • Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: May 20 at 11 a.m.
  • Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: May 26 at 8 p.m. (limited availability)

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After dissing Detroit, Kid Rock announces Motor City stop on his ‘No Snowflakes’ tour

By Lee DeVito

Kid Rock performing at CMA Fest 2009.

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle to perform Mother’s Day concert in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Gladys Knight.

Detroit judge dismisses Limp Bizkit guitarist’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife

By Lee DeVito

Wes Borland performing with Limp Bizkit in 2011.

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches

By Lee DeVito

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches (2)

Also in Music

Detroit indie rock group Toughie drops dreamy debut EP

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

The members of Toughie enjoy a slice at Sgt. Pepperoni’s.

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle to perform Mother’s Day concert in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Gladys Knight.

After dissing Detroit, Kid Rock announces Motor City stop on his ‘No Snowflakes’ tour

By Lee DeVito

Kid Rock performing at CMA Fest 2009.

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches

By Lee DeVito

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches (2)
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us