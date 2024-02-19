Detroit R&B artists to perform at inaugural Fireside Lovefest

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Fireside Lovefest brings local R&B to Big Pink.

Detroit-based entertainment event production company Code x Rosella is preparing to host its inaugural R&B festival, Fireside Lovefest. The group’s mission is to open doors for local artists, and this event is centered specifically on providing a platform for R&B musicians to reach audiences outside of their own. Happening not too long after Valentine’s Day, the Fireside Lovefest centers around themes of love in all forms including romance, self-love, friendship, and the community’s love for the city of Detroit. Performers include Natasia, 904 Matcha, Tommy Papi, Racquel Soledad, Jahz Watts, and B Free, among many others. There will also be a hot cocoa and s’more bar, along with Big Pink’s usual alcoholic bar options. Tickets can be purchased on Resident Advisor.

