Detroit R&B artists to perform at inaugural Fireside Lovefest

Performers include Natasia, 904 Matcha, Tommy Papi, Racquel Soledad, Jahz Watts, and B Free, among many others

By on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 1:08 pm

click to enlarge Fireside Lovefest brings local R&B to Big Pink. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Fireside Lovefest brings local R&B to Big Pink.

Detroit-based entertainment event production company Code x Rosella is preparing to host its inaugural R&B festival, Fireside Lovefest. The group’s mission is to open doors for local artists, and this event is centered specifically on providing a platform for R&B musicians to reach audiences outside of their own. Happening not too long after Valentine’s Day, the Fireside Lovefest centers around themes of love in all forms including romance, self-love, friendship, and the community’s love for the city of Detroit. Performers include Natasia, 904 Matcha, Tommy Papi, Racquel Soledad, Jahz Watts, and B Free, among many others. There will also be a hot cocoa and s’more bar, along with Big Pink’s usual alcoholic bar options. Tickets can be purchased on Resident Advisor.

Event Details
Fireside LoveFest

Fireside LoveFest

Sun., Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Big Pink 6440 Wight St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$22.85-$91.45

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

February 14, 2024

