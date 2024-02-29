Detroit Juneteenth concert with Commodores, Pointer Sisters, and Detroit Youth Choir announced

Entertainment company 313 Presents will host its first Juneteenth Celebration this year at the Fox Theatre. The evening includes performances by Grammy-winning Motown legends the Commodores and 1980s R&B group the Pointer Sisters.

The Commodores are known for their hits like “Machine Gun,” “Sail On,” “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Three Times a Lady,” and “Night Shift,” which won them a Grammy in 1986. The Pointer Sisters’ chart-topping songs “Fire,” “Slow Hand,” and “I’m So Excited” won them several Grammy and American Music Awards.

Hometown favorites The Detroit Youth Choir will also perform, including a rendition of “Light Every Voice and Sing.” The evening honoring Black culture will also include an opening prayer and guest speakers talking about the historical significance of Juneteenth.

“We’re excited to bring the community together to celebrate Juneteenth in a meaningful way," President of 313 Presents Howard Handler said in a media release. “Our aim is to curate an event that not only recognizes the significance of this historic milestone but also cultivates a sense of togetherness and celebration within our community for years to come.”

Tickets for the Juneteenth Celebration go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. via 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

A portion of ticket sales from the concert will be donated to community organizations “committed to the advancement and empowerment” of the city.

