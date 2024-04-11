  1. Music
Detroit Jazz Festival announces initial 2024 lineup

Performers include a diverse mix of next-generation and legacy jazz musicians

By
Apr 11, 2024 at 10:50 am

The Detroit Jazz Festival will be held this year from Aug. 30 - Sept. 2. Stevie Ansara, Detroit Stock City
The Detroit Jazz Festival, dubbed the “world’s largest (and best) free jazz festival,” is returning to downtown Detroit from Aug. 30-Sept 2. The renowned Labor Day weekend celebration just announced a partial lineup for this year during a recent livestream event.

“This year’s lineup reflects a very dynamic and eclectic combination of next-generation and legacy jazz musicians who reflect the diverse tapestry of jazz and its evolutions,” Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, said in a press release. “We look forward to their energy and craftsmanship on our stages and seeing our faithful jazz fans in downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend.”

The festival will take place in person at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park. A livestream option will also be available via live.detroitjazzfest.org.

You can check out the initial 2024 lineup below:

  • 2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade
  • Billy Childs Quartet, Special Guest Sean Jones
  • Cameron Graves
  • Carmen Lundy
  • Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround Plus Special Guest
  • Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott)
  • Christian McBride
  • Ghost-Note
  • Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet
  • James “Blood” Ulmer Music Revelation Ensemble
  • Joshua Redman Group featuring Gabrielle Cavassa ‘Where Are We’ Tour
  • Kyle Eastwood – Eastwood Symphonic
  • Marquis Hill: Composers Collective
  • Melanie Charles
  • Mimi Fox Organ Trio
  • Monty Alexander D-Day
  • Nate Smith
  • Pablo Ziegler Quintet Featuring Roberta Gambarini
  • The Bad Plus
  • The Vibraphone Summit: Warren Wolf - Joe Locke – Jason Marsalis & Chien Chien Lu
  • TRANSLINEAR LIGHT: The Music of Alice Coltrane featuring Ravi Coltrane with Special Guest Brandee Younger
  • Zig Zag Power Trio: Vernon Reid – Melvin Gibbs – Will Calhoun

A day-by-day schedule of the lineup and more performers will be announced closer to the date of the festival. Information on VIP passes, artist submissions, sponsorship opportunities, and more can be found at detroitjazzfest.org.

The livestream event preview included performances from 2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, as well as the One-World Jazz Orchestra, a collaboration between the Berklee Global Jazz Institute and Wayne State University’s Jazz Program. The evening also featured a sneak peek at the new Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center, scheduled to open to the public at Wayne State's campus in the fall.

Valade has been a major sponsor of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation since 2005, supporting the organization’s year-long programming that highlights Detroit’s rich history of jazz music, anchored by the annual festival.

laylamcmurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

