Detroit Jazz Festival announces initial 2024 lineup

The Detroit Jazz Festival, dubbed the “world’s largest (and best) free jazz festival,” is returning to downtown Detroit from Aug. 30-Sept 2. The renowned Labor Day weekend celebration just announced a partial lineup for this year during a recent livestream event.

“This year’s lineup reflects a very dynamic and eclectic combination of next-generation and legacy jazz musicians who reflect the diverse tapestry of jazz and its evolutions,” Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, said in a press release. “We look forward to their energy and craftsmanship on our stages and seeing our faithful jazz fans in downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend.”

The festival will take place in person at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park. A livestream option will also be available via live.detroitjazzfest.org.

You can check out the initial 2024 lineup below:

2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade

Billy Childs Quartet, Special Guest Sean Jones

Cameron Graves

Carmen Lundy

Charlie Sepulveda & The Turnaround Plus Special Guest

Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott)

Christian McBride

Ghost-Note

Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet

James “Blood” Ulmer Music Revelation Ensemble

Joshua Redman Group featuring Gabrielle Cavassa ‘Where Are We’ Tour

Kyle Eastwood – Eastwood Symphonic

Marquis Hill: Composers Collective

Melanie Charles

Mimi Fox Organ Trio

Monty Alexander D-Day

Nate Smith

Pablo Ziegler Quintet Featuring Roberta Gambarini

The Bad Plus

The Vibraphone Summit: Warren Wolf - Joe Locke – Jason Marsalis & Chien Chien Lu

TRANSLINEAR LIGHT: The Music of Alice Coltrane featuring Ravi Coltrane with Special Guest Brandee Younger

Zig Zag Power Trio: Vernon Reid – Melvin Gibbs – Will Calhoun

A day-by-day schedule of the lineup and more performers will be announced closer to the date of the festival. Information on VIP passes, artist submissions, sponsorship opportunities, and more can be found at detroitjazzfest.org.

The livestream event preview included performances from 2024 Artist-In-Residence Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, as well as the One-World Jazz Orchestra, a collaboration between the Berklee Global Jazz Institute and Wayne State University’s Jazz Program. The evening also featured a sneak peek at the new Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center, scheduled to open to the public at Wayne State's campus in the fall.

Valade has been a major sponsor of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation since 2005, supporting the organization’s year-long programming that highlights Detroit’s rich history of jazz music, anchored by the annual festival.