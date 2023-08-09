Charivari Detroit festival celebrates 10 years this weekend

Plenty of pre- and after-parties are also planned to keep the music going

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Revelers at Charivari 2021. - Mike Pfeiffer
Mike Pfeiffer
Revelers at Charivari 2021.

For the past decade, Detroit’s Charivari festival has celebrated the city’s techno and house music, almost like a mini Movement Music Festival. (Its name is a nod to the local party crew Charivari, immortalized in the 1981 single “Sharevari” by A Number of Names, considered to be one of the first Detroit techno discs.)

It returns to Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne this weekend with a lineup featuring local favorites like DJ Minx, Eddie Fowlkes, Rick Wilhite, Delano Smith, and many more.

With this year being a special anniversary and all, a variety of auxiliary events is planned, including a pre-party by Sauced and Found at the Tangent Gallery on Thursday, and after-parties at TV Lounge each night of the festival, among others.

Event Details
Charivari Detroit Music Festival

Charivari Detroit Music Festival

Aug. 11-13

