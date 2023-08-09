Charivari Detroit festival celebrates 10 years this weekend

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer Revelers at Charivari 2021.

For the past decade, Detroit’s Charivari festival has celebrated the city’s techno and house music, almost like a mini Movement Music Festival. (Its name is a nod to the local party crew Charivari, immortalized in the 1981 single “Sharevari” by A Number of Names, considered to be one of the first Detroit techno discs.)

It returns to Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne this weekend with a lineup featuring local favorites like DJ Minx, Eddie Fowlkes, Rick Wilhite, Delano Smith, and many more.

With this year being a special anniversary and all, a variety of auxiliary events is planned, including a pre-party by Sauced and Found at the Tangent Gallery on Thursday, and after-parties at TV Lounge each night of the festival, among others.

