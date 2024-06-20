Cause of death for celebrated Dearborn music journalist Kevin Ransom revealed

Kevin Ransom, a renowned freelance journalist from Dearborn celebrated for his engaging and unforgettable music writing, died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, Wayne County officials told Metro Times on Thursday.

Ransom was 69 years old when police found him dead at his home on June 1.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said his death was from natural causes.

Ransom was forced into retirement about a decade ago when he began experiencing chronic fatigue syndrome and severe sleep apnea. In 2015, numerous bands came together to perform a benefit concert for Ransom at the Ark in Ann Arbor. That same year, Ransom also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his most basic needs.

Because of his health problems, Ransom had gained a lot of weight but recently lost about 30 pounds by adopting a new diet and cutting out alcohol, according to his friend Matt Roush, a longtime tech journalist who is now managing editor of Lawrence Technological University’s media services for Yellow Flag Productions.

In the latter stages of his life, Ransom lost touch with his family and many of his friends, and a funeral was never held.

Although Ransom was a prolific writer on numerous subjects, he was most known for his compelling, in-depth music writing. He admired local music and helped shine a light on bands that weren’t yet nationally known. He was particularly fond of folk, roots, blues, alternative, and 1960s rock.

Ransom also wrote about the auto industry, entertainment, business, the environment, and general features. His work appeared in more than two dozen publications, including Rolling Stone, The Detroit News, Ann Arbor News, Guitar Player, Automotive News, Heritage Newspapers, and Ford World.

He had been a freelance reporter for decades.

Despite his popularity among music fans, Ransom had financial troubles. He lived in a modest bungalow in Dearborn, which was originally built by his grandparents in 1949. He bought the house in 2002 after the death of his grandmother.

In the years before his death, Ransom sported a big, white flowing beard.