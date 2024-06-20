Sabrina Carpenter bringing her ‘Short n’ Sweet Tour’ to Detroit

Sabrina Carpenter’s inescapable, funky ’80s-style earworm “Espresso” has been already deemed the song of the summer, and the singer has just announced an arena tour to follow.

The 29-date “Short n’ Sweet Tour” kicks off this fall, including a Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Ghanaian American singer Amaarae will open the Motor City show.

For the tour, the 25-year-old Carpenter has also partnered with the nonprofit PLUS1 to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the LGBTQ+ community and animal wellfare. Carpenter has also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit — so fans better start streaming “Espresso” on repeat.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

A pre-sale for Cash App cardholders will also be available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25. More information is available at cash.app/exclusives/sabrinacarpenter.

Exclusive ticket access will also be available to T-Mobile customers, with more information available at t-mobile.com/music.

Carpenter’s upcoming album Short n’ Sweet is expected to drop Aug. 23.