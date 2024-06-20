  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements

Sabrina Carpenter bringing her ‘Short n’ Sweet Tour’ to Detroit

The “Espresso” singer is headed to Little Caesars Arena in the fall

By
Jun 20, 2024 at 10:57 am
“Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter.
“Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter. Shutterstock
Share on Nextdoor

Sabrina Carpenter’s inescapable, funky ’80s-style earworm “Espresso” has been already deemed the song of the summer, and the singer has just announced an arena tour to follow.

The 29-date “Short n’ Sweet Tour” kicks off this fall, including a Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Ghanaian American singer Amaarae will open the Motor City show.

For the tour, the 25-year-old Carpenter has also partnered with the nonprofit PLUS1 to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the LGBTQ+ community and animal wellfare. Carpenter has also teamed up with Spotify to create a first-ever Top Listener Fan Pit — so fans better start streaming “Espresso” on repeat.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

A pre-sale for Cash App cardholders will also be available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25. More information is available at cash.app/exclusives/sabrinacarpenter.

Exclusive ticket access will also be available to T-Mobile customers, with more information available at t-mobile.com/music.

Carpenter’s upcoming album Short n’ Sweet is expected to drop Aug. 23.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Pig & Whiskey musical acts include Lucero, Black Lips, Frontier Ruckus, and more

By Lee DeVito

A scene from a previous Pig & Whiskey.

R&B-centric Riverfront Music Festival returning to Detroit’s Hart Plaza

By Lee DeVito

Queen Naija.

Rising Detroit R&B singer Niko Noir aims to give listeners ‘the space to feel’

By Layla McMurtrie

Rising Detroit R&B singer Niko Noir aims to give listeners ‘the space to feel’ (3)

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe