Pig & Whiskey musical acts include Lucero, Black Lips, Frontier Ruckus, and more

This year’s Pig & Whiskey has enlisted some big names in music for its annual Ferndale festival.

Headliners include Tennessee’s alt-country act Lucero on Friday, July 12; Atlanta garage rock band the Black Lips on Saturday, July 13; and New York’s self-described “brass house” band Too Many Zoos on Sunday, July 14.

They’ll be joined by local acts like folk rock band Frontier Ruckus, which recently released its first new music in seven years, as well as Turner Porter, Craig Brown Band, Beach Day, Suede Brain, and Pharaohs.

“Even before the embers from last year’s event went out, we were making plans on how we would top it this year, in every way possible,” festival founder Chris Johnston said in a statement. “Pig & Whiskey has always been the event that signals summer’s here, come and enjoy it, and enjoy it they do.”

The event also features samples from local barbecue restaurants and whiskey tasting in the Jack Daniels Whiskey Lounge.

There will also be a VIP lounge with air conditioning and complimentary appetizers.

New this year is a kids zone with face painting and other arts and crafts activities.

Tickets are $5 for a single day, $10 for single day VIP, or $15 for a “Whiskey Lovers” pass that includes two whiskey pours in the Jack Daniels Whiskey Lounge and also a 2024 Pig & Whiskey shot glass.

Weekend passes are $15, $20 for VIP, and $25 for Whiskey Lovers.

There is no admission before 6 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is also free to attend for children under 12.

The festival is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.

Advance tickets and more information is available at pigandwhiskeyferndale.com.