Cannabash festival lineup includes Juicy J, Soul Asylum, and Cowboy Mouth

The cannabis and music festival has expanded to three days

May 23, 2024 at 2:22 pm
Juicy J is set to headline day one of the upcoming Cannabash music festival.
A full lineup has been announced for Michigan’s Cannabash, a cannabis and music festival that is also now expanding to three days.

The festival is set for Friday, July 12-Sunday, July 14 and includes a mix of rock and hip-hop acts. It will be held in Baldwin, where festival organizer Grams & Jams Productions plans to build a permanent cannabis-friendly outdoor music venue that is believed to be the first of its kind in Michigan.

The Friday, July 12 lineup features headliner Cowboy Mouth in addition to Heads in Motion (a Talking Heads tribute band), Act Casual, and the Smokin’ Dobroleles.

Saturday, July 13 has a focus on hip-hop with headliner Juicy J, as well as Riff Raff and Devon the Dude. Hosted by Willy J. Peso, the bill will also include a slew of rising acts from Detroit like $limwiththepackk, Dre Dav, Nudie Piper, and Hilary CEO, as well as Grand Rapids artists Huff the Goat, Joey Ochoa, Sonny Ski, Wuzee, Lady Ace Boogie & Friends, and E-Will.

The Sunday, July 14 lineup is more eclectic with headliner Soul Asylum as well as Sophistiphunk and Wayland.

The festival is offering promo code “BOGOCB” for buy one, get one free weekend passes and “25%” for discounted single-day passes.

Organizers initially intended to launch the Field of Greens music venue this month with the first of five planned events throughout the warm season, but Grams & Jams scaled back its plans to two events. Another festival called Summer Sendoff was announced for August 23-24 featuring the band Marcy Playground.

Grams & Jams launched Cannabash festival in Muskegon in 2022 with a focus on hip-hop, including acts Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Trick Trick. The 2023 festival drew some 12,000 attendees with performances by rappers Ludacris and Sada Baby.

More information is available at gramsandjams.com.

