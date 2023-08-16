Annual community music festival SW Fest returns for third year

The Southwest Detroit event has continued to grow since it debuted in 2021

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 11:46 am

click to enlarge Musicians perform at the 2021 Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit. - @swfestdetroit, Instagram
@swfestdetroit, Instagram
Musicians perform at the 2021 Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit.
Now in its third year, Detroit’s SW Fest returns with its annual community music and art festival. The event has continued to grow since it debuted in 2021, featuring 48
performances across three stages and more than 100 vendors.

This year’s lineup demonstrates the diversity of Detroit artists with varying genres and styles. Headlining the stage this year is Whu Else, a local artist that belts ’70s-style music with a hip-hop twist, and Camila Cantu, a multifaceted
southwest Detroit native who meshes soul and Latin music.

People interested in getting involved can sponsor or volunteer at the festival. More information and a full lineup of performances can be found on SW Fest’s Instagram page, @swfestdetroit.

From 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Senate Theatre; 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-475-7414; instagram.com/swfestdetroit; no cover.
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

