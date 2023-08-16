Annual community music festival SW Fest returns for third year

performances across three stages and more than 100 vendors.
This year’s lineup demonstrates the diversity of Detroit artists with varying genres and styles. Headlining the stage this year is Whu Else, a local artist that belts ’70s-style music with a hip-hop twist, and Camila Cantu, a multifaceted
southwest Detroit native who meshes soul and Latin music.
People interested in getting involved can sponsor or volunteer at the festival. More information and a full lineup of performances can be found on SW Fest’s Instagram page, @swfestdetroit.
From 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Senate Theatre; 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-475-7414; instagram.com/swfestdetroit; no cover.
Event Details
