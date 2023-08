Annual community music festival SW Fest returns for third year

click to enlarge @swfestdetroit, Instagram Musicians perform at the 2021 Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit.

Event Details SW Fest Sat., Aug. 19, 2-11 p.m. Senate Theater 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit Detroit

Now in its third year, Detroit’s SW Fest returns with its annual community music and art festival. The event has continued to grow since it debuted in 2021, featuring 48performances across three stages and more than 100 vendors.This year’s lineup demonstrates the diversity of Detroit artists with varying genres and styles. Headlining the stage this year is Whu Else, a local artist that belts ’70s-style music with a hip-hop twist, and Camila Cantu, a multifacetedsouthwest Detroit native who meshes soul and Latin music.People interested in getting involved can sponsor or volunteer at the festival. More information and a full lineup of performances can be found on SW Fest’s Instagram page, @swfestdetroit