Cranbrook Art Museum’s Poolside Performances series features set by Na Bonsai

The Detroit-based singer and producer will perform songs from her recent ‘Alkhemy’ EP

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 11:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A previous Poolside Performance at Cranbrook Art Museum. - PD Rearick
PD Rearick
A previous Poolside Performance at Cranbrook Art Museum.

This Thursday night concert combines three of our favorite things: live music, art museums, and being outside in the summer. Cranbrook Art Museum’s Poolside Performance series is hosting a set by mixed-media artist and multi-instrumentalist Na Bonsai called “The Alkhemy of Awakened Sound.”

The Detroit-based singer and producer will perform a solo set that features her on guitar and vocals plus various sound sampling. She’ll perform songs from her recently released Alkhemy EP, which blends neo-soul, jazz, and R&B wrapped up in a spiritual exploration of archetypes of human nature.

Grab a chair and pull up to Cranbrook Art Museum’s Triton Pool for this show at the low cost of free-ninety-nine.

Event Details
Poolside Performance: Na Bonsai

Poolside Performance: Na Bonsai

Thu., Aug. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Cranbrook Art Museum 39221 N. Woodward Ave., P.O. Box 801, Bloomfield Hills Oakland County

Buy Tickets

Free

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Madonna reschedules Detroit concert following illness

By Lee DeVito

Madonna’s back.

Detroit indie rocker Zilched celebrates ‘Earthly Delights’ at hometown record release show

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Detroit indie rocker Zilched celebrates ‘Earthly Delights’ at hometown record release show (2)

Motown Museum receives $10,000 grant on ‘Good Morning America’

By Layla McMurtrie

Hitsville U.S.A.

Rare first-edition Eminem debut LP up for auction

By Lee DeVito

Eminem sold copies of his debut LP Infinite out of the trunk of his car.

Also in Music

Detroit is Afro Nation

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit is Afro Nation

Madonna reschedules Detroit concert following illness

By Lee DeVito

Madonna’s back.

Rare first-edition Eminem debut LP up for auction

By Lee DeVito

Eminem sold copies of his debut LP Infinite out of the trunk of his car.

R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez

By Lee DeVito

R.I.P. Detroit singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us