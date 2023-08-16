Cranbrook Art Museum’s Poolside Performances series features set by Na Bonsai

click to enlarge PD Rearick A previous Poolside Performance at Cranbrook Art Museum.

This Thursday night concert combines three of our favorite things: live music, art museums, and being outside in the summer. Cranbrook Art Museum’s Poolside Performance series is hosting a set by mixed-media artist and multi-instrumentalist Na Bonsai called “The Alkhemy of Awakened Sound.”

The Detroit-based singer and producer will perform a solo set that features her on guitar and vocals plus various sound sampling. She’ll perform songs from her recently released Alkhemy EP, which blends neo-soul, jazz, and R&B wrapped up in a spiritual exploration of archetypes of human nature.

Grab a chair and pull up to Cranbrook Art Museum’s Triton Pool for this show at the low cost of free-ninety-nine.

