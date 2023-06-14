Alice Cooper will drop new album 'Road' in August

The Master of Madness strikes again with the first single from the album 'I’m Alice'

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 11:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mom, Alice is playing with snakes again! - Jenny Risher/ Courtesy photo
Jenny Risher/ Courtesy photo
Mom, Alice is playing with snakes again!

School’s not out yet for Alice Cooper as the Detroit shock rocker announced he's releasing a new album this summer.

Cooper’s latest effort, Road, will drop on earMUSIC on August 25. While it's still considered a solo album, Road features his longtime bandmates Ryan Roxie, Nita Strauss, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars, Chuck Garric on bass, and  Glen Sobel on drums. 

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” Cooper said in a statement. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Cooper also dropped the album’s first single and opening track “I’m Alice” on Wednesday with his trademark raspy vocals. It’s no instant classic like “School’s Out,” but the singer is still chugging on as the master of madness. 

Road follows his 2021 effort Detroit Stories, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart. Road is available for pre-order via Cooper's website in several formats including a special edition with a bonus DVD/Blu-ray of his entire performance at Hellfest 2022.

After more than 50 years of rockin’ Cooper is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s also heading out on a North American tour starting in August and stopping at Pine Knob on September 5 with Rob Zombie. 

  Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

   Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit gets screening of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ with live score by all-women orchestra

By Lee DeVito

The Broadway Sinfonietta will provide the live score to a tour of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Taylor Swift’s ex and his band, The 1975, are heading to Detroit in the fall

By Jenna Jones

Matty Healy, lead singer of the 1975.

Parliament-Funkadelic is set to funk up Detroit’s African World Festival

By Randiah Camille Green

George Clinton promises to funk, the whole funk, and nothing but the funk.

Local Buzz: A jazzy summer solstice celebration at Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Sosnick Courtyard

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Music returns to the DSO’s Sosnick Courtyard.

Also in Music

Parking issues at Pine Knob caused fans to miss the Cure’s sold-out concert

By Lee DeVito

The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Detroit gets screening of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ with live score by all-women orchestra

By Lee DeVito

The Broadway Sinfonietta will provide the live score to a tour of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Taylor Swift’s ex and his band, The 1975, are heading to Detroit in the fall

By Jenna Jones

Matty Healy, lead singer of the 1975.

Local Buzz: A jazzy summer solstice celebration at Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Sosnick Courtyard

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Music returns to the DSO’s Sosnick Courtyard.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us