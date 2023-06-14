Alice Cooper will drop new album 'Road' in August

click to enlarge Jenny Risher/ Courtesy photo Mom, Alice is playing with snakes again!

School’s not out yet for Alice Cooper as the Detroit shock rocker announced he's releasing a new album this summer.

Cooper’s latest effort, Road, will drop on earMUSIC on August 25. While it's still considered a solo album, Road features his longtime bandmates Ryan Roxie, Nita Strauss, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars, Chuck Garric on bass, and Glen Sobel on drums.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” Cooper said in a statement. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Cooper also dropped the album’s first single and opening track “I’m Alice” on Wednesday with his trademark raspy vocals. It’s no instant classic like “School’s Out,” but the singer is still chugging on as the master of madness.

Road follows his 2021 effort Detroit Stories, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart. Road is available for pre-order via Cooper's website in several formats including a special edition with a bonus DVD/Blu-ray of his entire performance at Hellfest 2022.



After more than 50 years of rockin’ Cooper is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s also heading out on a North American tour starting in August and stopping at Pine Knob on September 5 with Rob Zombie.