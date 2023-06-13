Detroit gets screening of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ with live score by all-women orchestra

The hip-hop-inflected touring show is headed to the Fisher Theatre this fall

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 11:48 am

The Broadway Sinfonietta will provide the live score to a tour of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Courtesy photo
The Broadway Sinfonietta will provide the live score to a tour of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

A touring concert that pairs the 2018 animation sensation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with live music by an all-women orchestra is heading to Detroit.

The concert is planned for Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Fisher Theatre, were the hit movie’s hip-hop-infused score will be performed live by The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra and production company.

Tickets start at $29 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 at broadwayindetroit.com and the Fisher Theatre box office.

The film’s score was composed by Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, who had this to say about the tour:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written. Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The movie’s soundtrack also includes contributions from big names like Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj.

The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and received widespread praise thanks to its comic book-inspired animation style, grossing more than $384.3 million. A sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hit theaters last month to similar critical acclaim.

More information is available at broadwayindetroit.com.

Event Details
Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

Sun., Sept. 24, 6 p.m.

Fisher Theatre 3011 West Grand & Fisher, Detroit Detroit

