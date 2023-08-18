Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Afro Nation Detroit festival set times announced

Organizers say tickets for the event are nearly sold out

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge Fans at Afro Nation Miami 2023. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Fans at Afro Nation Miami 2023.

Afro Nation, the international African music festival descending on Detroit for the first time this weekend, has announced its artist set times.

The event celebrates the sounds of the African diaspora, with acts ranging from afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, and more. They include headliners like Nigerian star Burna Boy, with hometown Detroit additions including rapper DeJ Loaf and model-turned-singer Ebony Riley, among others. (A number of artists, including Kizz Daniel and Naira Marley, appear to have been quietly dropped from the lineup since it was first announced.)

The festival will be held at Bedrock’s Douglass Site, the former location of Detroit’s Brewster-Douglass housing projects, where a number of Motown stars once lived.

You can read the full lineup below, or learn more about the festival at detroit.afronation.com or in this week’s Metro Times cover story.

Related
Detroit is Afro Nation

Detroit is Afro Nation: The Afrobeats festival uniting the African diaspora heads to the Motor City as Black people reclaim their roots

Saturday, Aug. 19

Main Stage

Burna Boy, 9 p.m.
Ari Lennox, 7:30 p.m.
Latto, 6:05 p.m.
DeJ Loaf, 5:25 p.m.
Flavour, 4:55 p.m.
Skillibeng, 4:20 p.m.
Diamond Platinumz, 3:40 p.m.
Nissi, 3 p.m.

Piano People Stage

DJ Maphorisa, 8 p.m.
Victony, 7:30 p.m.
Musa Keys, 6:30 p.m.
2woBunnies, 5:30 p.m.
DJ Moma, 4:30 p.m.
Donovan Glover, 3:30 p.m.
Lex N Answer, 2:45 p.m.
Aya, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Main Stage

Davido, 9 p.m.
P-Square, 7:20 p.m.
Coi Leray, 6:05 p.m.
Masego, 5:20 p.m.
Franglish, 4:45 p.m.
Teni, 4 p.m.
Stonebwoy, 3:25 p.m.
Eboy Riley, 2:55 p.m.

Piano People Stage

Major League DJz, 8 p.m.
DBN Gogo, 7 p.m.
Libianca, 6:30 p.m.
TXC, 5:30 p.m.
Mr Jazziq, 4:30 p.m.
DJ Mobu, 3:30 p.m.
Ade Smilez, 2 p.m.

A Jerk X Jollof “welcome party” is also scheduled for 4-10 p.m. on Friday at Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit with Walshy Fire, Blakito, and Sky Jetta.

Detroit is the second U.S. city to host the festival, following Miami earlier this year. Festival organizers say tickets are almost completely sold out, according to a social media post.

Event Details
Afro Nation

Afro Nation

Sat., Aug. 19, 2-7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 20, 2-7 p.m.

Bedrock’s Douglass Site 2490 Brush St., Detroit Detroit

