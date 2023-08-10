This Redford ice cream shop is serving Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve for a limited time

Yes, Dairy Whip. We are always ready to Rock & Rye.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 11:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve at Redford's Dairy Whip, though it's more like a sorbet. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve at Redford's Dairy Whip, though it's more like a sorbet.
click to enlarge It's actually vegan minus the vanilla twist pictured. - Dairy Whip/ Facebook
Dairy Whip/ Facebook
It's actually vegan minus the vanilla twist pictured.

Anything Faygo-related will be a hit in metro Detroit and Redford’s Dairy Whip obviously knows this.

The ice cream stand releases a new limited flavor every week, and this week it’s a Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve that’s taking us back to our childhood of overly carbonated pop.

The Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve is available until Sunday, August 13. It's vegan if you get it without the vanilla twist that's pictured. They say "soft serve" but it's more of a cherry-flavored sorbet with a nice hint of Rock & Rye pop. Actually, it tastes more like Faygo Red Pop.

It's best eaten in a cup as sorbet doesn't make sense in a cone.

Dairy Whip clearly knows what the people want, as it released a Superman soft serve earlier this summer that also happens to be vegan.

As Motorhead told us, have a fucking weekend, and don’t forget to Rock & Rye. Whatever, close enough.

Dairy Whip is located at 26215 Plymouth Rd in Redford. Hours are 12-10 p.m. daily.

@metrotimes A new limited-time flavor that tastes like #Faygo is at a metro Detroit shop. Visit our website for more info. #detroitmetrotimes #detroit #detroitfood ♬ Lovingcall - Official Sound Studio

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A boob man

By Robert Stempkowski

Her eyes are up there.

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas

By Tom Perkins

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas

Buddy’s Pizza will be served at Ann Arbor’s ‘Big House’ this fall in Michigan Athletics deal

By Lee DeVito

This fall, Buddy’s will be served at the biggest stadium in the U.S.

Former NBA star will open soul food restaurant in downtown Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Fixins Soul Kitchen will offer classic soul food in Detroit.

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas

By Tom Perkins

Detroit’s Empacho and the joy of baked empanadas

Sicily’s in Detroit proves pizza is just better on sourdough

By Jane Slaughter

Sicily’s in Detroit proves pizza is just better on sourdough

Rando’s Sandos is Detroit’s new sandwich king

By Tom Perkins

Rando’s Sandos is Detroit’s new sandwich king

Employee Meal serves up Mexican dishes in Birmingham

By Jane Slaughter

Employee Meal serves up Mexican dishes in Birmingham
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us