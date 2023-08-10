This Redford ice cream shop is serving Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve for a limited time

click to enlarge Randiah Camille Green Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve at Redford's Dairy Whip, though it's more like a sorbet.

click to enlarge Dairy Whip/ Facebook It's actually vegan minus the vanilla twist pictured.

Anything Faygo-related will be a hit in metro Detroit and Redford’s Dairy Whip obviously knows this.



The ice cream stand releases a new limited flavor every week, and this week it’s a Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve that’s taking us back to our childhood of overly carbonated pop.

The Faygo Rock & Rye soft serve is available until Sunday, August 13. It's vegan if you get it without the vanilla twist that's pictured. They say "soft serve" but it's more of a cherry-flavored sorbet with a nice hint of Rock & Rye pop. Actually, it tastes more like Faygo Red Pop.



It's best eaten in a cup as sorbet doesn't make sense in a cone.



Dairy Whip clearly knows what the people want, as it released a Superman soft serve earlier this summer that also happens to be vegan.

As Motorhead told us, have a fucking weekend, and don’t forget to Rock & Rye. Whatever, close enough.



Dairy Whip is located at 26215 Plymouth Rd in Redford. Hours are 12-10 p.m. daily.

