The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery planned for former Franklin Grill space

A new development will renovate Franklin Village’s 1848-built carriage house and an adjacent building

By
Aug 20, 2024 at 1:34 pm
A rendering of the forthcoming Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery.
A rendering of the forthcoming Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery. Courtesy of Skilform


New plans have been revealed for the site of the former Franklin Grill, which closed in February after 16 years in business.

Dubbed the Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery, or “The Franklin” for short, the new restaurant is slated to open later this year at 32760 Franklin Rd.

The development will see the renovation of the carriage house originally built in 1848. The restaurant will be led by chef Nick Geftos of Detroit’s BESA and pay homage to Franklin’s New England settlers, who enjoyed shucked oysters from their home packed in ice and shipped to Detroit.

“In addition to grabbing a seat for perfectly shucked oysters at the raw bar, The Franklin will offer guests a variety of fresh seafood dishes, as well as steaks and a delicious burger,” Geftos said in a statement. “Our elevated weekend brunch will pair classic breakfast favorites and an endless stream of mimosas, bloody Marys and cocktails of your choice.”

The restaurant is expected to seat around 100 inside, with an outdoor patio and a second-floor space for private events.

Developer Jay Farner has also acquired an adjacent building at 32750 Franklin Rd. with plans to transform it into a cafe. The two businesses will share a back patio. While the cafe does not yet have a name, it is set to be helmed by pastry chef Christine Anschuetz.

More information is available at thefranklinmi.com.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

