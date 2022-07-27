Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Promenade Artisan Foods in Detroit’s Fisher Building is a grand cafe

Breakfast and lunch here are not as opulent as their surroundings, but still mighty fine

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 4:00 am

A breakfast sandwich from Promenade Artisan Foods.
A breakfast sandwich from Promenade Artisan Foods. Tom Perkins

Promenade Artisan Foods

3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 115, Detroit
313-462-8166
promenadeartisanfoods.square.site
Salads $3.75-$11.25,
sandwiches $7.75-$12.50,
pastries $2.25-$4

The Fisher Building, where Promenade Artisan is housed, is reason enough to visit. Be sure to wander the halls of Albert Kahn's Art Deco masterpiece before and after. Why don't we make buildings like this anymore? It seems no one wants intricate mosaics with thousands of colored tiles and 40 kinds of marble. Or maybe we've lost the craftspeople who could devote their skills, or the rich people (in this case the Fisher family) who would lavish such cash and attention.

Of course we still have plenty of rich people living in luxury, but would they make a public building this special today? I saw a building named for Bill Gates at Cornell University that looked like an open mouth with unattractive teeth.

“It is grand,” says Promenade co-owner (with husband Jono) Chelsie Brymer, referring to the Fisher. “We all get giddy about it.”

In any case, breakfast and lunch at Promenade (open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays) are not as opulent as their surroundings, but still mighty fine. Everything is made from scratch in the building's basement kitchen. Most customers are tenants of the Fisher, so service is quick. Breakfast items are made ahead and then warmed as needed; you're not ordering a custom-made over-easy but rather grabbing and, mostly, going, though there are tables for eating in.

I particularly liked a big breakfast sandwich, two crisp halves, grilled and buttery, cheesy and spicy. It's a better buy than the bacon-tomato-feta quiche, which is also delicious but smaller, with lots of flaky crust, soft innards, and prominent tomato.

The large Promenade cinnamon roll is called the Rolls Royce (ignoring the building's American auto heritage) and it's good warmed, though not out of the ordinary. I preferred the blueberry-lemon scone with some icing drizzle; dry, as scones are meant to be, but full of tart flavor. Another scone is  bacon and cheddar; offerings vary. An apple-cinnamon muffin hits the right spice notes and sports a thick crumble topping.

Another breakfast possibility is vegan, gluten-free overnight oats, which are made by soaking buckwheat groats, sorghum flakes, pepitas, and oats in coconut milk, then adding maple syrup and a generous topping of pecans and blueberries. It's a large amount, and dense, a lot to consume first thing in the morning, but tasty. 

Many more pastries populate a rotating list, not all of them traditionally for breakfast: Dutch chocolate brownies, chocolate zucchini bread, lemon bars, rosemary shortbread, a vegan lemon cupcake ($4), to name a sample.

It may be odd to compliment a restaurant on the quality of its toasting, but Promenade merits it. For the “Zeb” sandwich, corned beef was stacked high on buttery rye, with lots of purple pickled cabbage slaw. A vegan “Cass Avenue” put some spicy sweet potato, spinach leaves, and red cabbage between crunchy slices. Other options are turkey-cucumber-basil, grilled cheese, or a classic jambon beurre, ham and butter in a baguette. 

Diners can pick ingredients from the salad bar, including pasta salad and fruit, or ask for the top seller, a kale Caesar.

Espresso drinks abound; the house coffee comes topped with chilled cream, for a temperature sensation that Brymer swears by. My companion wasn't thrilled with his cold brew au lait because it was flavored with maple syrup; a matter of taste.

On Thursdays patrons can order ahead and take home prepared dinners for four — salad, entrée, dessert — for $40-$45. (That service is on a summer break right now, however.) Past menu themes have included Mexican and Korean bulgogi.

The Fisher Promenade is a 2021 offshoot of the original Promenade at 2627 W. Jefferson Ave. in Trenton (734-307-7061), which serves a similar menu.

My single complaint about Promenade, a moan that readers have heard me make about so many restaurants, is the vast amount of plastic and paper waste created when everything is triple-packed for carry-out, even when you're eating in. (To be fair, most of Promenade's business is carry-out.) I don't need a bag to take my items a few feet to a nearby table. I don't need to have my utensils wrapped in plastic, only to be thrown away. It feels like disrespect to the food to insist that it be eaten from a clamshell.

Oh to dine from a real plate, with a fork that rests heavy in the hand! Are there no dishwashers in today's restaurants? And are there no billionaires who will hire artisans to create mosaics of eagles in peacock hues? At least at Promenade, you get the mosaics.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Jane Slaughter

More
Scroll to read more Restaurant reviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Food & Drink Slideshows

Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Food & Drink Slideshows

Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Trending

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner

By Lee DeVito

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner (2)

The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit closes for the summer

By Randiah Camille Green

The Peterboro in Detroit has been serving contemporary Chinese American fare for the past seven years.

Oak House Deli to open second location in Pontiac

By Randiah Camille Green

The Vegan "Big Mick."

Midtown Detroit’s Harmony Garden Cafe to permanently close after 30 years

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Harmony Garden Cafe.

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner

By Lee DeVito

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner (2)

The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit closes for the summer

By Randiah Camille Green

The Peterboro in Detroit has been serving contemporary Chinese American fare for the past seven years.

Oak House Deli to open second location in Pontiac

By Randiah Camille Green

The Vegan "Big Mick."

Little Liberia wins $100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit contest

By Randiah Camille Green

Little Liberia hopes to open a shop in Detroit's Midtown, Corktown, or Greektown.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us