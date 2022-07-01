People are really trying to cancel Detroit's Cold Truth over refusing to serve police in body armor

click to enlarge
Steve Neavling
Vegan soft serve with a side of ACAB.
Cold Truth in Midtown has some of the best vegan soft serve in Detroit. But people are losing their shit trying to cancel them after the ice cream spot said in a social media post that it refuses to serve police wearing “heavy duty tactical gear.”
On Thursday, Cold Truth posted an Instagram story showing a Detroit Police car parked on the wrong side of the street in front of the shop. The caption read, “we can tolerate the parking however you please, but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor.”
Apparently, this pissed off some sensitive Blue Lives Matter types who are now calling Cold Truth “disgusting” and vowing never to eat the shop’s delicious soft serve again. Fine by us. That just means maybe the line will be shorter next time we go. (Sometimes the line goes down the block, and they sell out before we can get our fix.)
The hypocrisy of people who cry about toxic “cancel culture“ now trying to cancel an ice cream shop is so stupid, it’s hilarious. Who’s the snowflake now?
Vows to boycott the shop grew after Cold Truth posted a statement on their Facebook page
, upholding their stance.
“Cold Truth is a family/community ice cream spot. There are times when various units come through and are outfitted in heavy duty tactical gear, it is disturbing and unsettling for some of the families in our space,” the post reads. “In the last 24 hours It has come to my attention that the City of Detroit outfits EMS and FIRE with armor and this is not my concern. It’s the heavy duty military dress that I’m hoping the city can find a way to minimize in our public spaces.“
Some people just couldn’t handle a little ‘ole vegan soft serve shop standing up against the militarization of police. But it’s not that shocking that a hipster business in a majority Black city would try to make a safe space for a community that has a tumultuous relationship with law enforcement.
The post has almost 2,000 comments, with both haters and supporters chiming in.
“I am banning this establishment and I am letting my family and friends know that the owner is discriminating against law enforcement by not allowing them to come to his store in their uniforms/body armor. Don’t go to this store,” one person said.
“Very disrespectful to say. Nonetheless on the FOURTH OD JUKY WEEKEND. that ‘heavy duty military dress’ is what keeps you safe and why we have freedom! I will NEVER step a foot in your establishment,” another one wrote.
That’s not a typo, by the way. They definitely wrote “fourth od Juky.” Must be some new-age holiday we’ve never heard of where people gather around a Dumpster fire and yell “MUH FREEDOM” at each other.
“All this hate is coming from a bunch of people who would never even go to Detroit let alone get vegan ice cream lmao keep doing what you do,” one supporter wrote.
But another commenter summed it up best:
“Lots of snowflakes here. Most of them think this will hurt your business but those of us that have been to your shop will be back. You do you. It’s easy enough to take off your plate carrier. The people complaining are the same ones that complain about wearing masks. Don’t sweat’em.”
Cold Truth is located at 4240 Cass Ave., suite 100, Detroit; coldtruthsoftserve.com. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Mondays.
