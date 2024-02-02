Metro Times ‘United We Brunch’ event set for 2024

click to enlarge Dontae Rockymore United We Brunchers in 2020.

Brunch is back!

United We Brunch, our strolling brunch tasting event, is set to return in 2024.

Mark your calendars for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. This year’s event will be held at The Norwood, a new venue in Detroit’s New Center area.

United We Brunch will feature bites from local restaurants, cocktails, and music.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Early-bird tickets are available now at mtbrunch.com for $50, which includes all-you-can-eat brunch tastings and eight drink tickets for bloody marys, mimosas, and more.

See you there!

