Metro Times ‘United We Brunch’ event set for 2024

This year’s strolling brunch tasting event will be held at The Norwood in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 11:06 am

click to enlarge United We Brunchers in 2020. - Dontae Rockymore
Dontae Rockymore
United We Brunchers in 2020.

Brunch is back!

United We Brunch, our strolling brunch tasting event, is set to return in 2024.

Mark your calendars for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. This year’s event will be held at The Norwood, a new venue in Detroit’s New Center area.

United We Brunch will feature bites from local restaurants, cocktails, and music.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Early-bird tickets are available now at mtbrunch.com for $50, which includes all-you-can-eat brunch tastings and eight drink tickets for bloody marys, mimosas, and more.

See you there!

Event Details
Metro Times United We Brunch

Metro Times United We Brunch

Sat., March 23, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Norwood 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$50

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

