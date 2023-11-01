‘Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit’ restaurant week to raise money for local nonprofit

The event encourages diners to explore diverse cuisine all over the city, with the goal of raising funds for Forgotten Harvest

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 1:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Greektown’s Symposia is one of the restaurants participating in “Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit.” - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Greektown’s Symposia is one of the restaurants participating in “Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit.”

More than 25 Detroit eateries and bars are set to participate in an upcoming restaurant week called “Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit.”

Planned for Nov. 12-16, the event encourages diners to explore diverse cuisine all over the city, with the goal of raising funds for local nonprofit Forgotten Harvest, an organization with the mission of feeding families in need in metro Detroit.

“Forgotten Harvest is grateful to the incredible restaurants that are participating in this inaugural event,” Mary Moore-Butler, community engagement coordinator at Forgotten Harvest, said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with Detroit’s eclectic dining scene and utilize the funds raised over the course of this event to support the many families experiencing food insecurity in metro Detroit.”

For the fundraiser, restaurants will provide unique three-course dinner specials available at price points of $20, $35, $50, or $75. Every meal served sends Forgotten Harvest a donation that will help provide eight meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, the press release says.

There are more than 50 different menu options from popular local spots such as Ima Izakaya, La Lanterna, Slows Bar BQ, and more. The event is sponsored by Stella Artois.

Reservations are highly recommended for some of the businesses, but are not required for all. More information and a full list of participating restaurants are available at letsdodinnerdetroit.com.

Slideshow

Metro Detroit’s best restaurants and food of 2023, according to our readers

Best New Restaurant (Oakland): Coeur330 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-466-3010; coeurferndale.com
124 slides
Best Bakery (Macomb): Christine’s Cakes & Pastries45883 Hayes Rd., Shelby Township; 586-566-5545; christinescakesandpastries.com Best Bakery (Oakland): Crispelli’s 931 N. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-591-3800; crispellis.com Best Bakery (Washtenaw): Zingerman’s Deli 422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor; 734-663-3354; zingermansdeli.com Best Bakery (Wayne): Avalon441 W. Canfield St., Detroit | 1049 Woodward Ave., Detroit | 1475 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit | avalonbreads.net Best Bar Food (Macomb): Ale & Eddies 15015 E. Thirteen Mile Rd., Warren; 586-541-8396; aleneddies.com Best Bar Food (Oakland): Brown Iron Brewhouse30955 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-951-2659; browniron.com
Click to View 124 slides

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

There’s a new Faygo flavor — just in time for the ICP concert

By Lee DeVito

Orange creme-themed Never Stop Dreamin’ is the latest Faygo flavor.

In his debut cookbook, TikTok-famous chef Jon Kung digs into food and identity

By Kate Moores

In his debut cookbook, TikTok-famous chef Jon Kung digs into food and identity

When it comes to food, what’s good in your hood?

By Robert Stempkowski

When it comes to food, what’s good in your hood?

Shell Shock’d Tacos is open for late-night munchies in Midtown

By Randiah Camille Green

Shell Shock’d Tacos on Willis Street in Midtown.

Also in Food & Drink

Metro Times’s Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.

By Lee DeVito

Metro Times’s Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.

At Clawson’s Three Cats restaurant, the menu is as eclectic as the decor

By Jane Slaughter

It’s hard to think of a better umami-plus-umami combo than briny, buttery scallops and smoky, salty bacon.

There’s a new Faygo flavor — just in time for the ICP concert

By Lee DeVito

Orange creme-themed Never Stop Dreamin’ is the latest Faygo flavor.

Yemeni coffee shop Haraz is opening a new location in Corktown

By Layla McMurtrie

This family-owned Yemeni coffee shop has locations in Detroit, Warren, Louisville, and beyond (with more coming), but it all started in Dearborn.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us