‘Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit’ restaurant week to raise money for local nonprofit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Greektown’s Symposia is one of the restaurants participating in “Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit.”

More than 25 Detroit eateries and bars are set to participate in an upcoming restaurant week called “Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit.”

Planned for Nov. 12-16, the event encourages diners to explore diverse cuisine all over the city, with the goal of raising funds for local nonprofit Forgotten Harvest, an organization with the mission of feeding families in need in metro Detroit.

“Forgotten Harvest is grateful to the incredible restaurants that are participating in this inaugural event,” Mary Moore-Butler, community engagement coordinator at Forgotten Harvest, said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with Detroit’s eclectic dining scene and utilize the funds raised over the course of this event to support the many families experiencing food insecurity in metro Detroit.”

For the fundraiser, restaurants will provide unique three-course dinner specials available at price points of $20, $35, $50, or $75. Every meal served sends Forgotten Harvest a donation that will help provide eight meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, the press release says.

There are more than 50 different menu options from popular local spots such as Ima Izakaya, La Lanterna, Slows Bar BQ, and more. The event is sponsored by Stella Artois.

Reservations are highly recommended for some of the businesses, but are not required for all. More information and a full list of participating restaurants are available at letsdodinnerdetroit.com.

