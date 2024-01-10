Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant Nuevo Seoul coming to downtown Detroit in February

An interesting yet intriguing mix

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge Nuevo Seoul is set to open in early February 2024. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Nuevo Seoul is set to open in early February 2024.

Nuevo Seoul, a new Korean-inspired fast-casual Mexican street food restaurant, is coming to downtown Detroit and set to open in early February.

Brothers Chris and Peter Han, founders of Hanah Steakhouse in Detroit and Osaka Steakhouse in Clawson, are at the helm of the new concept.

“Nuevo Seoul is designed to provide a convenient and elevated dining experience for individuals seeking a delicious meal and drink on the go or a quick, casual gathering with family and friends,” states a press release about the restaurant. “Guests can enjoy our delectable menu more efficiently without compromising the quality and authenticity that define our culinary offerings, using the freshest ingredients and well-respected food traditions.”

Nuevo Seoul’s menu will make culinary traditions more unique by adding components of Mexican and Korean flavors to familiar dishes such as tacos, birria ramen, and Korean fried chicken.

Along with nonalcoholic drinks, Mexican-inspired spiked slushies and signature Agua Fresca cocktails will also be available.

The new restaurant’s space will provide a chill indoor atmosphere and an outdoor patio during warmer months, with a seating capacity of 125.

It will be located right next to Hanah Steakhouse at 607 Shelby St. in Detroit.

