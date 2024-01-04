JJ’s Custard Company preparing to open in Little Caesars Arena

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Jamal Jawad, CEO (left), and Karim Kadouh, VP of Marketing & Operations (right), pictured in-front of the new Detroit store.

A new dessert spot is coming to Little Caesars Arena.

JJ’s Custard Company, a Dearborn-based specialty ice cream shop, is opening its new long-term storefront at the Detroit sports and concert venue after a successful residency from March to September 2023.

The store is set to open to the public on Wednesday, January 17.

The shop is known for its specialty menu featuring items such as The Sweet Bun, The Wowffle, and Injected Loaded Cones.

According to a press release, JJ’s Custard Company is the first and only shop across the country to offer flurries in an arena setting.

The dessert store will be present in Little Caesars Arena for at least three years, located in The Detroit House near the Meijer entrance in front of Portal 14.

JJ’s Custard Company has three metro Detroit stores at 2801 Monroe St. in Dearborn, 23845 W. Warren Ave. in Dearborn Heights, and 44296 Cherry Hill Rd. in Canton.

All locations are open daily from 1-11 p.m.

