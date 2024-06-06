Hudson’s Place is now serving artisan pizzas and gelato in Bloomfield Hills

Hudson’s Place is now open at the southwest corner of Long Lake and Telegraph, offering artisan pizzas, pastas, gelato, coffee, and more.

It’s owned by husband-and-wife team Amanda and Tom Quni, who say they only use the highest-quality ingredients and claim the restaurant is among the first in Michigan to source the imported Italian flour brand Caputo’s “00” Artisanal line for its sourdough pizzas and panozzi sandwiches.

“From day one, we’ve been fanatical about the quality and lightness of the dough,” said Tom Quni. “Our team has been meticulously sourcing the same ingredients favored by Italy’s best pizzerias, which allows us to deliver the same quality and experience to our guests here in Bloomfield Hills.”

Specialty pizza highlights include The New Yorker (basil pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, halal beef pepperoni), Spicy Soppressata (basil pomodoro, mozzarella, ‘nduja sausage, onion, chili-infused extra virgin olive oil), and the Fig (mozzarella, fig, charred radicchio, gorgonzola, sun-dried tomato, spicy honey). Seasonal pizzas include Peaches N’ Burrata, Mushroom Truffle and Chicken Mango Habanero.

Courtesy photo The counter at Hudson's Place.

The menu also includes sandwiches, pastas, salads, pastries, cookies, and muffins, and many items are made fresh in-house daily. Croissants are sourced daily from Cannelle by Matt Knio.

“Whether you’re looking for coffee and a croissant, a quick salad or sandwich for lunch, or need to pick up pizzas for the family on the way home, Hudson’s Place has you covered,” Quni said.

The restaurant is located at 1087 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills. More information is available at hudsonsplacepizzeria.com.