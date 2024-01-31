HopCat is coming to The Mall at Partridge Creek

It’ll be the Michigan-based craft beer chain’s first Macomb County location

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 8:58 am

click to enlarge HopCat is known for serving dozens of craft beers. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
HopCat is known for serving dozens of craft beers.

Dozens of craft beers and “Cosmik fries” are heading to The Mall at Partridge Creek.

Craft beer chain HopCat plans to open a location in the Clinton Township mall in the summer, its first in Macomb County and 10th in the state.

The store will be located in the 7,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by BurgerFin.

“After opening two locations in Metro Detroit last year, we’re thrilled to be joining the Macomb County community and increasing our brand presence in this thriving market,” said Ned Lidvall, CEO of Grand Rapids-based parent company BarFly. “It was easy to see the opportunity at The Mall at Partridge Creek — a vibrant and walkable destination. We’re confident about our decision to invest in this location as the home of our 10th Michigan HopCat restaurant.”

Plans call for seating for up to 250 guests and include a wrap-around bar, booths, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, and a private event space that can hold 50 people.

The store says it plans to hire around 125 workers starting in March.

Location Details

The Mall at Partridge Creek

17420 Hall Rd., Clinton Township Detroit

(586) 226-0330

1 article

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City.

