Hamilton’s is now open at Detroit’s boutique Godfrey Hotel

The new restaurant comes from Chickpea Hospitality, behind popular spots like Leila, the Phoenicia, and Forest

Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 11:35 am

Hamilton's at the Godfrey Hotel is now open.
Courtesy photo
Hamilton’s at the Godfrey Hotel is now open.

The boutique Godfrey Hotel chain opened its latest location in Corktown earlier this year, and it recently opened the doors to its full-service restaurant Hamilton’s, which is now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

Hamilton’s is a collaboration between the Godfrey Hotel parent company and Chickpea Hospitality, the restaurant group behind popular Detroit-area restaurants including Detroit’s Leila, and the Phoenicia and Forest in Birmingham.

“When we were asked to collaborate with Oxford and the Godfrey team, we wanted to deliver a restaurant that was very approachable and would make people feel very comfortable,” Chickpea Hospitality Group co-owner Samy Eid said in a statement. “We wanted to open a restaurant where people from the community would feel as welcome as the hotel guests.”

The new restaurant serves a variety of classic American fare, and can accommodate about 90 guests in its dining room and bar, and nearly 40 on its outdoor terrace.

Hamilton’s joins the Godfrey Hotel’s I|O rooftop lounge.

The 227-room luxury hotel opened in August at 1401 Michigan Ave., Detroit. The chain also owns locations in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Tampa.

