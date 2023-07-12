Griffin Claw Brewing Co. is the official craft beer of the Detroit Zoo

The brewery will release a line of animal-themed beverages to help support conservation efforts

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge Griffin Claw Brewing Company has a new Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden at the Detroit Zoo. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Griffin Claw Brewing Company has a new Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden at the Detroit Zoo.

Griffin Claw Brewing Co. is now the official craft beer partner of the Detroit Zoo, the Birmingham-based company recently announced.

The partnership will see Griffin Claw provide its craft beers and vodka seltzers to all 21+ events at the zoo, as well as reintroduce its “Survival Series” line of animal-themed beers to support conservation efforts with a portion of proceeds.

Griffin Claw will also sell its beverages out of the “Griffin Claw Pub” at the zoo, a bar made from a shipping container adorned with artwork by local artist Rick Malt, which is surrounded by a beer garden.

The first beer in the Survival Series is the “Piping Plover Lager,” which highlights the Detroit Zoological Society’s efforts to reintroduce the endangered piping plover, a small bird that nests and feeds along sandy beaches in North America.

“We are honored to partner with the Detroit Zoo and support their vital work in conservation and education,” Scott LePage, managing partner for Griffin Claw Brewing Company, said in a statement. “This collaboration allows us to share our passion for craft beer while making a positive impact on the environment and wildlife. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for Zoo visitors and raising awareness about the importance of conservation through our Survival Series and the vibrant Griffin Claw Beer Garden.”

You can find the Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden located between the rhinoceros and Japanese macaque habitats at the zoo.

Location Details

Detroit Zoo

8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak Oakland County

(248) 541-5717

10 articles

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
