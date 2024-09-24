  1. Food & Drink
Glenlore Trails releases glow-in-the-dark beer cans

Made by Griffin Claw Brewing Co., the lager can be enjoyed at the illuminated Detroit-area attraction

Sep 24, 2024 at 3:56 pm
Made by Griffin Claw Brewing Co., the Glenlore Trails’ Luminous Lager is served in a glow-in-the-dark can.
Guests visiting Commerce Township’s Glenlore Trails this fall have a new way to get lit.

The illuminated hiking trail attraction has partnered with Griffin Claw Brewing Co. for its new “Glenlore Trails’ Luminous Lager,” a new beer served in glow-in-the-dark cans.

“The beer is brewed with a generous helping of joy and a minuscule measure of mischievous magic,” the company says in a release. “The radiant brew is ideal for an enchanted evening along the trail. Super crisp and ultra refreshening, this easy-drinking lager is just plain fun.”

The 16-ounce cans contain 5.0% alcohol by volume.

Glenlore Trails is the brainchild of Bluewater Technologies, a Detroit-area audiovisual production company. It first launched in 2020 as a way for the company to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, since it lost most of its business related to canceled events like the North American International Auto Show.

Glenlore Trails launched its Halloween-themed "Enchanted" in September.
Courtesy photo
Glenlore Trails launched its Halloween-themed “Enchanted” in September.

The one-mile family-friendly trail winds through a forest enhanced by interactive LED displays that play animations and sounds.

Glenlore Trails launched its Halloween-themed “Enchanted” edition last weekend, which runs through Nov. 3.

After that, the space will switch over to a winter-themed “Aurora” version which will run from mid-November through December.

The Luminous Lager will be offered for a limited time while supplies last.

Glenlore Trails is located at 3860 Newtown Rd., Commerce Township. More information and tickets are available at glenloretrails.com.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

