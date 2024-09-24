Glenlore Trails releases glow-in-the-dark beer cans

Guests visiting Commerce Township’s Glenlore Trails this fall have a new way to get lit.

The illuminated hiking trail attraction has partnered with Griffin Claw Brewing Co. for its new “Glenlore Trails’ Luminous Lager,” a new beer served in glow-in-the-dark cans.

“The beer is brewed with a generous helping of joy and a minuscule measure of mischievous magic,” the company says in a release. “The radiant brew is ideal for an enchanted evening along the trail. Super crisp and ultra refreshening, this easy-drinking lager is just plain fun.”

The 16-ounce cans contain 5.0% alcohol by volume.

Glenlore Trails is the brainchild of Bluewater Technologies, a Detroit-area audiovisual production company. It first launched in 2020 as a way for the company to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, since it lost most of its business related to canceled events like the North American International Auto Show.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Glenlore Trails launched its Halloween-themed “Enchanted” in September.

The one-mile family-friendly trail winds through a forest enhanced by interactive LED displays that play animations and sounds.

Glenlore Trails launched its Halloween-themed “Enchanted” edition last weekend, which runs through Nov. 3.

After that, the space will switch over to a winter-themed “Aurora” version which will run from mid-November through December.

The Luminous Lager will be offered for a limited time while supplies last.

Glenlore Trails is located at 3860 Newtown Rd., Commerce Township. More information and tickets are available at glenloretrails.com.