New Orleans-style brunch restaurant opens in downtown Detroit

After launching a location at Twelve Oaks Mall, Sugah Please has opened a second location in the city

Sep 24, 2024 at 12:59 pm
Sugah Please is located at 1501 W. Jefferson Ave., in the heart of downtown Detroit.
Sugah Please is located at 1501 W. Jefferson Ave., in the heart of downtown Detroit. Instagram, @sugahplease
Sugah Please is bringing a taste of the South to Detroit.

The New Orleans-inspired breakfast and brunch restaurant named after the popular Southern term of endearment just opened its doors in the heart of downtown, offering comfort food, craft cocktails, and espresso drinks.

Located at 150 W. Jefferson Ave., the new spot hosted a ribbon-cutting event on Sept. 16 with Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison and City Council President Mary Sheffield. Sugah Please is the 174th business to open a brick-and-mortar in Detroit with support from Motor City Match, according to the city.

Owner Wendy Ringo originally intended to open her restaurant in Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she instead ended up launching an online delivery service offering coffees, teas, and sweets.

The pivot led to Sugah Please gaining a strong social media following which supported the eatery in opening a location at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. After a successful year there, Ringo is returning to her roots with a second location of Sugah Please in Detroit.

“I couldn’t rest until we found our traction in the city. Detroit is who I am, and Detroit is who I’ll forever be,” Ringo said in a statement. “This is a story of persevering; I think we represent the grit of the city.”

The restaurant’s dishes are inspired by the owner’s family roots.

Menu items include Creole Crabcakes, Catfish Beignets, Shrimp and Grits, Seafood Gumbo, and a Peach Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Wings. Guests can also enjoy signature craft cocktails, such as the “Sugah Blue,” which blend traditional drinks with Detroit-inspired innovation.

Additionally, Sugah Please plans to partner with other Michigan- and Detroit-based suppliers to add more offerings to the menu. Soon, ground coffee, K-pod gift sets, and coffee subscriptions will be available, according to its website, allowing customers to bring a taste of the restaurant home.

Sugah Please is still in its soft opening phase, operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information and updates, see sugahplease.com.

Location Details

Sugah Please

1501 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit

