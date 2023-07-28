Flavor Flav spotted at Buddy's Pizza

The Flavor of Love is apparently no match for the flavor of Buddy’s Pizza.

Hip-hop icon — and noted Swiftie — Flavor Flav, according to a post from Buddy’s Pizza, “knows when it’s time for some Buddy’s.” The popular Detroit-style pizza joint shared a photo of the rapper visiting their Dearborn location on Thursday. The rapper posed with some employees, clutching his Buddy’s leftovers.

This isn’t the first time Flav has been spotted among Detroiters — he recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Ford Field and traded friendship bracelets with attendees. One person commented on the Buddy’s post, saying they had also recently seen him at a shoe store on the east side.

Earlier this year, Flav told the Detroit Free Press that he is now a part-time Detroit resident thanks to his girlfriend, who is from here. He told the paper that he splits his time between Detroit and Las Vegas these days.

The New Yorker native’s visit to Buddy’s begs the question: Does he prefer New York-style or Detroit-style pizza?

