Famous Black-owned dessert chain The Peach Cobbler Factory opens downtown Detroit location

One of the fastest-growing chains in the nation, renowned for its super sweet Southern-style desserts, has finally arrived in Detroit.

The Peach Cobbler Factory Detroit, located downtown at 1300 Broadway St., celebrated its grand opening on July 6 and has already been featured on The Food Network. It has also served celebrities like Mike Epps, Jalen Rose, and former Piston Lindsay Hunter.

Founded by a Nashville couple in 2013, the Peach Cobbler Factory has expanded to over 150 locations across nearly 20 states. The menu boasts a variety of sweet and savory cobblers paired with ice cream, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls, Belgian waffles, and more. Specialty drinks include the house-made Sweet Peachy Tea and Cold Rush Cold Brew Coffee.

The Detroit franchise is owned by local entrepreneurs Eric Slater Jr., Darius Ellis, and Delance Wilson. When the location was announced in 2022, a Restaurant News press release revealed that the owners also secured franchise rights for four additional locations in Oakland County.

Michigan currently has just one other Peach Cobbler Factory location, which opened in 2023 at 7237 Canton Center Rd. in Canton, but more may be on the way soon.

For more information on The Peach Cobbler Factory Detroit, see peachcobblerfactory.com or @cobblerboyz313 on Instagram.