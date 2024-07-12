Detroit’s Joe Muer Seafood renovates as officials mull RenCen demolition

Joe Muer Seafood is looking better than ever.

The waterfront restaurant recently emerged from a month-long renovation, which includes updated décor and a new bar and piano lounge where you can catch live music from the Spinners’ Keith Ferguson. The entire vibe is like something straight out of Mad Men.

click to enlarge Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Joe Muer Seafood has been renovated with a Mid-Century Modern vibe.

The renovation comes as the future of the Renaissance Center building appears to be in limbo. On Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported that officials are considering demolishing the Detroit skyline’s most iconic structure.

According to the paper’s sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, preliminary discussions between General Motors, Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock real estate company, and architectural and construction firms point to at least partly demolishing the RenCen site, which is viewed as outdated and inefficient.

The Renaissance Center opened in 1977 and became GM’s headquarters in 1996. In April, GM announced it would relocate to Gilbert’s new Hudson’s site tower under a 15-year lease.

If the Renaissance Center is demolished, Gilbert’s Hudson’s site tower will be the tallest building in Detroit.

Joe Muer opened in 1929 as a small oyster bar. It opened its location in the Renaissance Center in 2011.