Buddy’s Pizza and Slows Bar BQ team up again for summer smokehouse menu

Two iconic Detroit brands have once again joined forces.

Buddy’s Pizza and Slows Bar BQ are partnering up for a second year with another exclusive summer menu of barbecue-inspired Detroit-style pizzas and cocktails.

“We’ve been able to attain this iconic status for almost 20 years now, Buddy’s has been around forever,” Brian Perrone of Slows Bar BQ told CBS Detroit. “It’s just a great opportunity to work together and create something new.”

Since 1946, Buddy’s has been known as the originator of Detroit-style pizza. Slows Bar BQ first opened its doors in Corktown in 2005.

This year’s collaboration will bring back last year’s Yardbird pizza, inspired by Slows’s Yardbird Sandwich with smoked Amish pulled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, and cheddar cheese, tossed in Slows whole grain honey mustard barbecue sauce, topped with bacon, and finished with a drizzle of Slows apple barbecue sauce.

The BBQ Brisket Pizza with brisket, pickles, and barbecue sauce will also return.



A new addition to the summer menu will be a Southwestern Pulled Pork Pizza inspired by the new Slows burritos served at Slows To Go with pulled pork, apple barbecue sauce, chipotle cream, roasted peppers, and onions.





In addition to the three pizzas, the special menu will also include a new Southwestern Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad, Buddy’s famous chicken tenders and wings available with Slows Apple BBQ or Yardbird sauces, and three limited-time, Detroit-inspired cocktails, including: Vernors Ginger Mule, Vernors Ginger Lemonade, and a Grande Spicy Margarita.



The menu items are only available at Buddy's, not Slows. The food is available at all Buddy’s locations, with cocktails available only at Buddy's full-service sit-down restaurants.

The promotion is available now and runs through Labor Day.