Detroit City Distillery’s Pączki Day Vodka will now be distributed nationwide

You can wash down your pączki with this pączki-flavored vodka on Fat Tuesday

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 12:01 am

click to enlarge Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each.

Fat Tuesday, known around here as Pączki Day, is coming up on Feb. 13 — and Detroit City Distillery is celebrating early by bringing back its super popular Pączki Day Vodka.

Bottles will go on sale for $35 each starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. New this year, online inventory will be increased and shipping will be offered to select states nationwide through the distillery’s new partner Seelbach’s, an online distributor of craft spirits.

The alcoholic drink is created using fresh raspberry pączki, filled doughnut-like pastries, from Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery.

“We like to think of it as a Pączki Day Party in a bottle,” J.P. Jerome, master distiller and co-owner of Detroit City Distillery, said in a press release. “At 88 proof, it’s ultra-smooth, and you can really taste the raspberry and buttery pastry of the pączki.”

The pączki are distilled in 100% potato vodka from Poland and Michigan in a 500-gallon copper pot still to make a uniquely distinct beverage with a raspberry finish, according to the statement.

“It’s been amazing to see what started as an experiment to make 20 bottles for just friends and family six years ago became a tradition within Michigan’s Polish community and expanded to families and communities across the nation,” Jerome said. “We’ve had people travel from all over the country, visiting us here in Detroit, just to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit so they can celebrate with family back home on Pączki Day, also known as Fat Tuesday.”

While Fat Tuesday will be held on Feb. 13, the distillery is hosting its free annual Pączki Day Party from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Along with activities happening indoors and outdoors, Polish food, regular spirits, and cocktails made with Paczki Day Vodka will be available.

Customers can pick up online Paczki Day Vodka orders starting at 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 in Detroit City Distillery's Tasting Room.

Location Details

Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

2462 Riopelle Street, Detroit Detroit

313-338-3760

3 articles

About The Author

