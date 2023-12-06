Cred Cafe combines coffee shop, speakeasy, and coworking in Detroit

“This may be the most creative use of space that I’ve seen,” Mayor Duggan said about the Motor City Match recipient

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 4:28 pm

click to enlarge Cred Cafe at 6340 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Cred Cafe at 6340 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit.

A sign board outside an unassuming building on Jefferson Avenue reads “Cred Cafe Grand Opening today.” The shop is quiet inside with a simple list of drinks that get more interesting further down the menu — espresso, cappuccino, iced latte, espresso martini, mimosa pitcher, and a rise and shine shot. After standing in line for a few minutes, the man behind the counter opens a secret door disguised as a bookshelf, leading to a swanky bar with dim lighting against black walls. Beyond that is a lounge that feels like a rich auntie’s den with tufted sofas, lush foliage, and a bookshelf of vinyl records.

On the surface, it appears as just a coffee shop, but Cred Cafe is also a speakeasy, lounge, event space, and coworking space. The family-run shop, located at 6340 E. Jefferson Ave. in Detroit’s East Rivertown held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec.

“We understand that people love coffee and people love spirits,” Jordan Crawford, who helps run the business with his parents and two brothers, tells Metro Times.

The Crawford family purchased the building in 2017 and previously ran it as an event space called Street Cred. They received a $60,000 Motor City Match grant for the coffee shop, speakeasy, and lounge concept in April of 2023 and had a soft opening in November. They also participated in the TechTown Retail Bootcamp in 2016.

At the ribbon cutting, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said 1,700 people are working at Motor City Match-awarded businesses. “And every one of them is a joy,” he said. “But I have to say, this may be the most creative use of space that I've seen in all of them.”

Eventually, the Crawford family plans to have annual memberships for the space to give patrons access to the co-working lounge and event space, while non-members will still be able to visit the coffee shop and speakeasy. While they’re still sorting it out, Crawford says the membership may cost around $2,000 a year.

click to enlarge A “secret door” inside Cred Cafe opens into a bar. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
A “secret door” inside Cred Cafe opens into a bar.

“We want to use [the back room] as a workspace,” Crawford says. “So members can be in here at nine in the morning or 10 at night, whether they’re letting their hair down or working.”

Besides coffee, tea, and cocktails, Cred Cafe also offers light eats like chicken pasta, and flatbreads.

At the opening, City Council President Mary Sheffield presented the Crawford family with a Spirit of Detroit award for their commitment to the city. Several of the Crawford sons, including Jordan, are NBA players. Jordan has played for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China, and more, but decided to move back to Detroit to help with the family business.

“I am someone who lives in this community. I have passed by this building several times and have seen it sit vacant for years,” Sheffield said. “So for you all to have the vision and foresight to see the beauty in the midst of this vacant building is tremendous.”

Cred Cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Location Details

Cred Cafe

6340 E Jefferson Ave., Detroit Detroit

