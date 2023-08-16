Chutney Festival brings Indian street food to the Royal Oak Farmers Market

click to enlarge Nu Deli, Instagram Nu Deli is one of the vendors for the Chutney Festival.

This tribute to the beloved condiment will see local vendors serve up the flavors of South Asian and West Indian street food, with vendors including Royal Oak Masala Indian Cuisine, Chutney Cat, Ziti's Indian Fusion Food, Kathmandu Mono, Cups n’ Chai, F.A.V. Foods, Fresh Roots, Magic Spice, The Enterprising, Ritespice Kitchen, and Nu Deli.

Aside from food and beverages, guests can expect other entertainment like henna artists and live music. VIP tickets include access to the festival an hour before doors.

From 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; chutneyfestival.com. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $35 for VIP. Ages 18+ only.

