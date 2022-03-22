Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Breadless
Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in place of bread.
Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday.
Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in place of bread. The sandwiches can also be served as a salad bowl, and there are both meat and vegetarian options available (the oyster mushroom club sounds delish).
The shop is located at 2761 E. Jefferson, down the street from Rivertown Market, and gives us “pick up food for a Belle Isle picnic” vibes. It's touted as healthy, low-carb, and gluten-free.
“Our sandwiches combine the nutrition of super greens with the flavor of fine dining,” the Breadless website reads. “Because it shouldn’t matter if you’re gluten-free, vegan, keto, Whole30 TM, or just plain tired of ordering off the menu — everyone deserves to eat good. Breadless is the next best thing to a garden in your backyard.”
Breadless has been two years in the making. Co-founders Marc Howland, Ryan Eli Salter, and LaTresha Staten announced plans to open the shop in the spring of 2021 back in 2020
, but the opening date was ultimately pushed back.
This year they were awarded a grant from Motor City Match, a program that provides funding and resources to small businesses to help them get started.
Breadless is located at 2761 E. Jefferson, Suite A, Detroit; 313-474-2870; eatbreadless.com. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
