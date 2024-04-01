  1. Food & Drink
Birria-mania comes to Hazel Park’s Frame

Chef Eddie Vargas is serving his family recipe at a pop-up that runs through Cinco de Mayo

By
Apr 1, 2024 at 2:09 pm
Eddie Vargas.
Eddie Vargas. Joe Vaughn / Frame
Birria has certainly been having a moment in recent years. Originating in Jalisco, Mexico as a stew commonly made from goat or lamb, the dish has exploded in popularity in a taco form out of Los Angeles-via-Tijuana.

Hazel Park’s Frame is getting in on the action with the help of restaurateur Eddie Vargas, who comes with plenty of birria bona fides. Vargas’s grandparents hail from Jalisco, and his family immigrated to L.A. and finally Detroit, where they served birria out of a taco stand in a Southwest Detroit park.

Vargas says while his father used to make birria with lamb, he prefers beef. “What’s special about this recipe is that it’s been passed on for generations,” he says. “This recipe was created with the knowledge from my grandparents passed on to my father, who uses a few different ingredients that others don’t use. And there’s a lot of love in it.”

The Frame menu includes a birria platter, a quesa-birria, a torta, and sopes, a street food made from cup-like corn flour. The pop-up starts on Wednesday and runs through Cinco de Mayo.

Location Details

Frame

23839 John R Rd #2, Hazel Park Oakland County

framehazelpark.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

