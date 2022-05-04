Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Açaí bowl chain Nautical Bowls is heading to metro Detroit

Stores are slated for Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, and Novi

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Açaí bowls from Nautical Bowls. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Açaí bowls from Nautical Bowls.

Minnesota-based açaí bowl chain Nautical Bowls is expanding across the country, with its first Michigan location expected to open in Royal Oak next month.

Katie Fisch, who owns the Michigan franchise with her husband, Dan, says the first Michigan store will be located in the Woodward Corners shopping center at 30955 Woodward Ave., Suite 425, Royal Oak.

According to the company's website, the other Michigan stores will be located in Ann Arbor and Novi, though addresses have not yet been provided.

Fisch describes the bowls as a healthy "superfood," and says that despite the chilled, sorbet-like consistency and sweet flavors, açaí bowls are more like meal replacements than desserts.

"It's not like ice cream," she says.

The company sells 10 signature bowls, with the option to build your own using a range of bases, including different fruit blends, and toppings, which include fresh fruit, nuts, and granola.

The bowls run from $9-$15 and are organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

Fisch says she and her husband learned about the company when he lived in Minnesota.

"He was one of their first customers at their first location," she says. "We moved back to Michigan, and we just kept going back to see family and we just loved going there. As soon as they started franchising we knew we had to jump on board."

According to the company's website, it has 72 locations across the country.

Fisch says the Royal Oak store will be small, only about 750 square feet or so, and will mostly cater to a to-go crowd. She says they're hoping to hire around 10 or 15 workers.

According to a 2011 piece in The New Yorker, açaí bowls were invented in Brazil and exploded in popularity after taking off in California.

