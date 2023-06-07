Hot summertime events in metro Detroit and beyond

click to enlarge Afro Nation The Afro Nation festival is coming to Detroit for the first time Aug. 19 and 20.

Outdoor concerts

The CureMatchbox TwentyBilly StringsWeezer, Modest MouseEric Church105.1 The Bounce Birthday Bash: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean KingstonDave Matthews BandSantanaAnita BakerNoel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, MetricPost MaloneBret MichaelsBig Time RushBarenaked LadiesSnoop Dogg, Wiz KhalifaAvenged Sevenfold, AlexisonfireSam HuntFall Out BoyGov’t Mule, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin EveningBoy George & Culture ClubKidz BopMudvayneGodsmack, StaindSteve Miller BandNickelbackGhostLil Durk5 Seconds of SummerJelly RollThe OffspringThe LumineersLynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ TopArctic MonkeysForeignerDisturbed, Breaking BenjaminBeck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, Sir ChloePentatonixRob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, FilterThe Smashing Pumpkins, InterpolJason AldeanShinedown50 CentOutlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weier & Wolf Bros., The Wolfpack, The String Cheese Incident, Particle KidRIFF Fest with I Prevail, Bad Omens, Badflower, Giovannie & The Hired Guns and more

Meadow Brook

234 Festival Dr, Rochester Hills | 313presents.com



6/9: Dermot Kennedy

6/18: Charlie Puth

6/22: Lyle Lovett

6/24: Buddy Guy

6/28: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton

7/6: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music Of Def Leppard

7/9: Tori Amos

7/14: Tedeschi Trucks Band

7/29: Jason Mraz

8/4: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

8/20: The Beach Boys

9/17: The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights | 313presents.com



6/10: Cody Jinks

6/16: Young The Giant with Milky Chance

6/17: Quinn XCII

6/21: 3 Doors Down

6/23: Don Toliver

6/24: Counting Crows

7/1: Sterling Freedom Festival with Master P, 2 Chainz, Tech N9ne, Sada Baby, and Caskey

7/7: Yungblud

7/8: Melanie Martinez

7/13: Yellowcard

7/18: Sad Summer Fest with Taking Back Sunday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, and Sincere Engineer

7/21: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

7/28: Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., Red Fang

7/29: Sublime With Rome, Slightly Stoopid

8/5: Walker Hayes

8/6: Rick Springfield

8/10: Darius Rucker

8/11: Ted Nugent

8/17: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/19: Goo Goo Dolls With O.A.R.

8/20: Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World

8/22: The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids

8/25: Dominic Fike

9/12: Chevelle, Three Days Grace

9/14: Hozier

9/16: Noah Kahan

9/17: Dethklok, Babymetal

10/1: Måneskin

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

2600 Atwater St., Detroit | thearetha.com



6/10: Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius

6/14: Patrice Rushen, Lin Roundtree

6/16: Michael Franti

6/17: Rodrigo y Gabriela

6/21: Eric Roberson, Rahsaan Patterson

6/28: Spyro Gyra, Bob Baldwin

6/30: Kool & The Gang, SOS Band, Atlantic Starr

7/5: Will Downing

7/22: Lalah Hathaway, Boney James, Damien Escobar

7/28: Maxwell

8/9: Najee

8/12: Southern Soul on the River

8/16: PJ Morton

8/23: Avery*Sunshine

8/30: Kelly Price

9/6: Raheem Devaughn

The Whitney Garden Parties

4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit | thewhitney.com



6/8: The Whiskey Charmers

6/15: The Firewalkers

6/22: Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils

6/29: The Blueflowers

7/6: The Hackwells

7/13: Tosha Owens And The Stable Dudes

7/20: Strange Heart

7/27: Carolyn Striho Group

8/3: Olivia Dear

8/10: Billy Brandt And The Sugarees

8/17: Allison Laako & Sean Blackman French Jazz Quartet

8/24: One Ton Trolley

8/31: The High Strung

Festivals and misc. events

6/8-6/11: Swiggin’ Pig BBQ Festival

Downtown Wyandotte | elliottsamusements.com

6/9-6/25: Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Various locations in Ann Arbor | a2sf.org

6/9: CK Diggs 25th anniversary

2010 Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills | ckdiggs.com

6/10-6/11: Jazzin’ at the Vanity

Jefferson-Chalmers Business District | jazzinatthevanity.com

6/10-6/11: Spark in the Park

Riverside Park, Ypsilanti | sparkinthepark.net

6/20-6/25: Livonia Spree

Ford Field, Livonia | livoniaspree.com

6/22-6/25: Electric Forest

Double JJ Resort | electricforestfestival.com

6/22: Shimmer on the River

Robert C. Valade Park, Detroit | detroitriverfront.org/shimmer

6/22-6/25: Taylor Summer Festival

Heritage Park, Taylor | cityoftaylor.com

6/23-6/25: American Polish Festival

American Polish Century Club, Sterling Heights | americanpolishfestival.com

6/23-6/25: The 21st Annual Michigan Lavender Festival

Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds, Imlay City | themichiganlavenderfestival.com

6/23-6/25: 4th Annual Canterbury Taco Fest

Canterbury Village, Lake Orion | canterburytacofest.com

6/24-6/25: Sandbar Summer Fest

Eastern Palace Club, Hazel Park | sandbarsummerfest.com

6/30-7/4: Royal Oak Taco Fest

Downtown Royal Oak | royaloaktacofest.com

7/1: Light Up Livernois

The Avenue of Fashion | lightuplivernois.com

7/6-7/9: TD Sunfest

Victoria Park, London, Ontario | sunfest.on.ca

7/7-7/9: Corktown Music Festival

Lager House, Detroit | facebook.com/corktownmusicfestival

7/8: Cannabash with Ludacris, Sada Baby, and more

Softball World, Muskegon Twp. | cannabashfest.com

7/6-7/9: Uncle Sam Jam

Woodhaven Civic Center Park, Woodhaven | unclesamjamfest.com

7/14-7/16: 40th annual African World Festival

Hart Plaza, Detroit | thewright.org/african-world-festival

7/14-7/16: Faster Horses

12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn | fasterhorsesfestival.com

7/14-7/16: Blake’s Lavender Market

Blake’s Farms, Armada | blakefarms.com

7/15: The Wayne County Polo and Fashion Classic

Nankin’s Mill Park, Westland | poloandprettywomen.com

7/19-7/23: Concert of Colors

Various venues in Midtown | concertofcolors.com

7/20-7/22: Greater Farmington Founders Festival

Downtown Farmington | foundersfestival.com

7/21-7/22: 24th Annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival

Riverside Park, Ypsilanti | mibeer.com

8/11-8/13: Ribs and R&B Music Festival

Hart Plaza, Detroit | ribsrnbmusicfestival.com

8/11-8/13: Milford Memories

Central Park, Milford | milfordmemories.com

8/19-8/20: Afro Nation Festival

Bedrock’s Douglass Site, Detroit | detroit.afronation.com

8/19-10/1: Michigan Renaissance Festival

12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly | michrenfest.com

9/1-9/4: Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats

Downtown Royal Oak | artsbeatseats.com

9/9: Dally in the Alley

Between Forest Avenue and Hancock Street and Second Avenue and Third Avenue | dallyinthealley.com

Art fairs

6/9-6/11: Art on the River

500 Merchant St., Port Huron | artontheriverph.com

6/10: Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest

Geary Park, Ferndale | gravityferndale.com

7/7-7/8: Art in the Park

Downtown Plymouth | artinthepark.com

7/12-7/15: Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Downtown Wyandotte | wyandotte.net

7/20-7/22: Ann Arbor Art Fair

Downtown Ann Arbor | theannarborartfair.com

8/26: Hazel Park Art Fair

Green Acres Park, Hazel Park | hpart.org/aboutthefair

9/1-9/4: Detroit Jazz Festival

Hart Plaza, Detroit | detroitjazzfest.org

Car culture

8/19: Woodward Dream Cruise

Woodward Avenue, Oakland County | woodwarddreamcruise.com

Milan Dragway

10860 Plank Rd., Milan | milandragway.com



6/7: Test & Tune

6/9: Detroit Dragway Reunion

6/10: Detroit Dragway Reunion & Car Show

6/11: Box & No Box, Jr. Dragsters Juice + Shootout

6/14: Test & Tun

6/17: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)

6/18: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points

6/21: Test & Tune

6/23: Harleys at the Dragway

6/24: Box & No Box, JR’s & Test & Tune

6/25: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #6

6/28: Test & Tune

7/1: Box & No Box, JR’s & Test & Tune

7/2: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #7

7/5: Test & Tune

7/6: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental

7/7: Friday Night Heads Up Race

7/9: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #8

7/12: Test & Tune

7/14: Heads Up Hustle Drag & Drive; Road Hoggs Slideshow

7/15: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)

7/16: Heads Up Hustle Drag & Drive; KD Mann East vs West

7/19: Test & Tune

7/22: Night of Fire!

7/23: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #9

7/26: Test & Tune

7/28: AHDRA Harleys at the Dragway

7/29: AHDRA Harley National Event

7/30: AHDRA Harley National Event

8/2: Test & Tune

8/3: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental

8/4: Friday Night Heads Up Race

8/5: Great Lakes Throw Down – All Truck Event

8/6: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #10

8/9: Test & Tune

8/11: Motor City NHRA National Open

8/12: Motor City NHRA National Open

8/13: Motor City NHRA National Open

8/16: Test & Tune

8/17: Modern Street Hemi Track Rental

8/18: Modern Street Hemi Shootout

8/19: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle) + Test & Tune

8/20: KD Mann Battle of the States

8/23: Test & Tune

8/24: Motor City Mayhem 7 Track Rental

8/25: Motor City Mayhem 7

8/26: Motor City Mayhem 7

8/27: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #11

8/30: Test & Tune

8/31: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental

9/1: Friday Night Heads Up Race

9/2: No ET Shootout/Grudge/Test & Tune

9/6: Test & Tune

9/8: Harleys at the Dragway

9/9: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)

9/10: Box & No Box, JR’s

9/13: Test & Tune

9/15: Dirty Harry’s Nostalgia Track Rental

9/16: Great Lakes Nostalgia Classics Race/Car Show/Swap

9/17: Box & No Box

9/20: Test & Tune

9/22: All Chevy Event

9/23: All Chevy Event

9/24: Box & No Box, JR’s

9/27: Test & Tune

9/29: Midwest No/Prep Drag & Drive

9/30: Road Hoggs Slideshow

