Hot summertime events in metro Detroit and beyond

Don’t sweat — your summer event calendar has arrived

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge The Afro Nation festival is coming to Detroit for the first time Aug. 19 and 20. - Afro Nation
Afro Nation
The Afro Nation festival is coming to Detroit for the first time Aug. 19 and 20.

Outdoor concerts

Pine Knob Music Theatre
33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston | 313presents.com

6/13: The Cure
6/14: Matchbox Twenty
6/16: Billy Strings
6/18: Weezer, Modest Mouse
6/23: Eric Church
6/25: 105.1 The Bounce Birthday Bash: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston
6/27: Dave Matthews Band
6/29: Santana
7/2: Anita Baker
7/6: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, Metric
7/11: Post Malone
7/13: Bret Michaels
7/19: Big Time Rush
7/22: Barenaked Ladies
7/23: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa
7/26: Avenged Sevenfold, Alexisonfire
7/27: Sam Hunt
7/29: Fall Out Boy
8/2: Gov’t Mule, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
8/4: Boy George & Culture Club
8/5: Kidz Bop
8/6: Mudvayne
8/9: Godsmack, Staind
8/12: Steve Miller Band
8/13: Nickelback
8/14: Ghost
8/15: Lil Durk
8/16: 5 Seconds of Summer
8/17: Jelly Roll
8/23: The Offspring
8/25: The Lumineers
8/26: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top
8/29: Arctic Monkeys
8/30: Foreigner
9/1: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin
9/2: Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, Sir Chloe
9/3: Pentatonix
9/5: Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, Filter
9/6: The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol
9/8: Jason Aldean
9/12: Shinedown
9/17: 50 Cent
9/22: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weier & Wolf Bros., The Wolfpack, The String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid
9/23: RIFF Fest with I Prevail, Bad Omens, Badflower, Giovannie & The Hired Guns and more

Meadow Brook
234 Festival Dr, Rochester Hills | 313presents.com

6/9: Dermot Kennedy
6/18: Charlie Puth
6/22: Lyle Lovett
6/24: Buddy Guy
6/28: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
7/6: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music Of Def Leppard
7/9: Tori Amos
7/14: Tedeschi Trucks Band
7/29: Jason Mraz
8/4: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
8/20: The Beach Boys
9/17: The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights | 313presents.com

6/10: Cody Jinks
6/16: Young The Giant with Milky Chance
6/17: Quinn XCII
6/21: 3 Doors Down
6/23: Don Toliver
6/24: Counting Crows
7/1: Sterling Freedom Festival with Master P, 2 Chainz, Tech N9ne, Sada Baby, and Caskey
7/7: Yungblud
7/8: Melanie Martinez
7/13: Yellowcard
7/18: Sad Summer Fest with Taking Back Sunday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, and Sincere Engineer
7/21: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
7/28: Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., Red Fang
7/29: Sublime With Rome, Slightly Stoopid
8/5: Walker Hayes
8/6: Rick Springfield
8/10: Darius Rucker
8/11: Ted Nugent
8/17: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
8/19: Goo Goo Dolls With O.A.R.
8/20: Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World
8/22: The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
8/25: Dominic Fike
9/12: Chevelle, Three Days Grace
9/14: Hozier
9/16: Noah Kahan
9/17: Dethklok, Babymetal
10/1: Måneskin

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
2600 Atwater St., Detroit | thearetha.com

6/10: Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius
6/14: Patrice Rushen, Lin Roundtree
6/16: Michael Franti
6/17: Rodrigo y Gabriela
6/21: Eric Roberson, Rahsaan Patterson
6/28: Spyro Gyra, Bob Baldwin
6/30: Kool & The Gang, SOS Band, Atlantic Starr
7/5: Will Downing
7/22: Lalah Hathaway, Boney James, Damien Escobar
7/28: Maxwell
8/9: Najee
8/12: Southern Soul on the River
8/16: PJ Morton
8/23: Avery*Sunshine
8/30: Kelly Price
9/6: Raheem Devaughn

The Whitney Garden Parties
4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit | thewhitney.com

6/8: The Whiskey Charmers
6/15: The Firewalkers
6/22: Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils
6/29: The Blueflowers
7/6: The Hackwells
7/13: Tosha Owens And The Stable Dudes
7/20: Strange Heart
7/27: Carolyn Striho Group
8/3: Olivia Dear
8/10: Billy Brandt And The Sugarees
8/17: Allison Laako & Sean Blackman French Jazz Quartet
8/24: One Ton Trolley
8/31: The High Strung

Festivals and misc. events

6/8-6/11: Swiggin’ Pig BBQ Festival
Downtown Wyandotte | elliottsamusements.com

6/9-6/25: Ann Arbor Summer Festival
Various locations in Ann Arbor | a2sf.org

6/9: CK Diggs 25th anniversary
2010 Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills | ckdiggs.com

6/10-6/11: Jazzin’ at the Vanity
Jefferson-Chalmers Business District | jazzinatthevanity.com

6/10-6/11: Spark in the Park
Riverside Park, Ypsilanti | sparkinthepark.net

6/20-6/25: Livonia Spree
Ford Field, Livonia | livoniaspree.com

6/22-6/25: Electric Forest
Double JJ Resort | electricforestfestival.com

6/22: Shimmer on the River
Robert C. Valade Park, Detroit | detroitriverfront.org/shimmer

6/22-6/25: Taylor Summer Festival
Heritage Park, Taylor | cityoftaylor.com

6/23-6/25: American Polish Festival
American Polish Century Club, Sterling Heights | americanpolishfestival.com

6/23-6/25: The 21st Annual Michigan Lavender Festival
Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds, Imlay City | themichiganlavenderfestival.com

6/23-6/25: 4th Annual Canterbury Taco Fest
Canterbury Village, Lake Orion | canterburytacofest.com

6/24-6/25: Sandbar Summer Fest
Eastern Palace Club, Hazel Park | sandbarsummerfest.com

6/30-7/4: Royal Oak Taco Fest
Downtown Royal Oak | royaloaktacofest.com

7/1: Light Up Livernois
The Avenue of Fashion | lightuplivernois.com

7/6-7/9: TD Sunfest
Victoria Park, London, Ontario | sunfest.on.ca

7/7-7/9: Corktown Music Festival
Lager House, Detroit | facebook.com/corktownmusicfestival

7/8: Cannabash with Ludacris, Sada Baby, and more
Softball World, Muskegon Twp. | cannabashfest.com

7/6-7/9: Uncle Sam Jam
Woodhaven Civic Center Park, Woodhaven | unclesamjamfest.com

7/14-7/16: 40th annual African World Festival
Hart Plaza, Detroit | thewright.org/african-world-festival

7/14-7/16: Faster Horses
12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn | fasterhorsesfestival.com

7/14-7/16: Blake’s Lavender Market
Blake’s Farms, Armada | blakefarms.com

7/15: The Wayne County Polo and Fashion Classic
Nankin’s Mill Park, Westland | poloandprettywomen.com

7/19-7/23: Concert of Colors
Various venues in Midtown | concertofcolors.com

7/20-7/22: Greater Farmington Founders Festival
Downtown Farmington | foundersfestival.com

7/21-7/22: 24th Annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival
Riverside Park, Ypsilanti | mibeer.com

8/11-8/13: Ribs and R&B Music Festival
Hart Plaza, Detroit | ribsrnbmusicfestival.com

8/11-8/13: Milford Memories
Central Park, Milford | milfordmemories.com

8/19-8/20: Afro Nation Festival
Bedrock’s Douglass Site, Detroit | detroit.afronation.com

8/19-10/1: Michigan Renaissance Festival
12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly | michrenfest.com

9/1-9/4: Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats
Downtown Royal Oak | artsbeatseats.com

9/9: Dally in the Alley
Between Forest Avenue and Hancock Street and Second Avenue and Third Avenue | dallyinthealley.com

Art fairs

6/9-6/11: Art on the River
500 Merchant St., Port Huron | artontheriverph.com

6/10: Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest
Geary Park, Ferndale | gravityferndale.com

7/7-7/8: Art in the Park
Downtown Plymouth | artinthepark.com

7/12-7/15: Wyandotte Street Art Fair
Downtown Wyandotte | wyandotte.net

7/20-7/22: Ann Arbor Art Fair
Downtown Ann Arbor | theannarborartfair.com

8/26: Hazel Park Art Fair
Green Acres Park, Hazel Park | hpart.org/aboutthefair

9/1-9/4: Detroit Jazz Festival
Hart Plaza, Detroit | detroitjazzfest.org

Car culture

8/19: Woodward Dream Cruise
Woodward Avenue, Oakland County | woodwarddreamcruise.com

Milan Dragway
10860 Plank Rd., Milan | milandragway.com

6/7: Test & Tune
6/9: Detroit Dragway Reunion
6/10: Detroit Dragway Reunion & Car Show
6/11: Box & No Box, Jr. Dragsters Juice + Shootout
6/14: Test & Tun
6/17: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)
6/18: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points
6/21: Test & Tune
6/23: Harleys at the Dragway
6/24: Box & No Box, JR’s & Test & Tune
6/25: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #6
6/28: Test & Tune
7/1: Box & No Box, JR’s & Test & Tune
7/2: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #7
7/5: Test & Tune
7/6: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental
7/7: Friday Night Heads Up Race
7/9: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #8
7/12: Test & Tune
7/14: Heads Up Hustle Drag & Drive; Road Hoggs Slideshow
7/15: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)
7/16: Heads Up Hustle Drag & Drive; KD Mann East vs West
7/19: Test & Tune
7/22: Night of Fire!
7/23: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #9
7/26: Test & Tune
7/28: AHDRA Harleys at the Dragway
7/29: AHDRA Harley National Event
7/30: AHDRA Harley National Event
8/2: Test & Tune
8/3: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental
8/4: Friday Night Heads Up Race
8/5: Great Lakes Throw Down – All Truck Event
8/6: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #10
8/9: Test & Tune
8/11: Motor City NHRA National Open
8/12: Motor City NHRA National Open
8/13: Motor City NHRA National Open
8/16: Test & Tune
8/17: Modern Street Hemi Track Rental
8/18: Modern Street Hemi Shootout
8/19: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle) + Test & Tune
8/20: KD Mann Battle of the States
8/23: Test & Tune
8/24: Motor City Mayhem 7 Track Rental
8/25: Motor City Mayhem 7
8/26: Motor City Mayhem 7
8/27: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #11
8/30: Test & Tune
8/31: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental
9/1: Friday Night Heads Up Race
9/2: No ET Shootout/Grudge/Test & Tune
9/6: Test & Tune
9/8: Harleys at the Dragway
9/9: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)
9/10: Box & No Box, JR’s
9/13: Test & Tune
9/15: Dirty Harry’s Nostalgia Track Rental
9/16: Great Lakes Nostalgia Classics Race/Car Show/Swap
9/17: Box & No Box
9/20: Test & Tune
9/22: All Chevy Event
9/23: All Chevy Event
9/24: Box & No Box, JR’s
9/27: Test & Tune
9/29: Midwest No/Prep Drag & Drive
9/30: Road Hoggs Slideshow

