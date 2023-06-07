Hot summertime events in metro Detroit and beyond

Outdoor concerts
Pine Knob Music Theatre
33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston | 313presents.com
6/13: The Cure
6/14: Matchbox Twenty
6/16: Billy Strings
6/18: Weezer, Modest Mouse
6/23: Eric Church
6/25: 105.1 The Bounce Birthday Bash: TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston
6/27: Dave Matthews Band
6/29: Santana
7/2: Anita Baker
7/6: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, Metric
7/11: Post Malone
7/13: Bret Michaels
7/19: Big Time Rush
7/22: Barenaked Ladies
7/23: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa
7/26: Avenged Sevenfold, Alexisonfire
7/27: Sam Hunt
7/29: Fall Out Boy
8/2: Gov’t Mule, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
8/4: Boy George & Culture Club
8/5: Kidz Bop
8/6: Mudvayne
8/9: Godsmack, Staind
8/12: Steve Miller Band
8/13: Nickelback
8/14: Ghost
8/15: Lil Durk
8/16: 5 Seconds of Summer
8/17: Jelly Roll
8/23: The Offspring
8/25: The Lumineers
8/26: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top
8/29: Arctic Monkeys
8/30: Foreigner
9/1: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin
9/2: Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, Sir Chloe
9/3: Pentatonix
9/5: Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry, Filter
9/6: The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol
9/8: Jason Aldean
9/12: Shinedown
9/17: 50 Cent
9/22: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weier & Wolf Bros., The Wolfpack, The String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid
9/23: RIFF Fest with I Prevail, Bad Omens, Badflower, Giovannie & The Hired Guns and more
Meadow Brook
234 Festival Dr, Rochester Hills | 313presents.com
6/9: Dermot Kennedy
6/18: Charlie Puth
6/22: Lyle Lovett
6/24: Buddy Guy
6/28: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton
7/6: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne’s The Music Of Def Leppard
7/9: Tori Amos
7/14: Tedeschi Trucks Band
7/29: Jason Mraz
8/4: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
8/20: The Beach Boys
9/17: The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
14900 Metro Pkwy., Sterling Heights | 313presents.com
6/10: Cody Jinks
6/16: Young The Giant with Milky Chance
6/17: Quinn XCII
6/21: 3 Doors Down
6/23: Don Toliver
6/24: Counting Crows
7/1: Sterling Freedom Festival with Master P, 2 Chainz, Tech N9ne, Sada Baby, and Caskey
7/7: Yungblud
7/8: Melanie Martinez
7/13: Yellowcard
7/18: Sad Summer Fest with Taking Back Sunday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, and Sincere Engineer
7/21: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
7/28: Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., Red Fang
7/29: Sublime With Rome, Slightly Stoopid
8/5: Walker Hayes
8/6: Rick Springfield
8/10: Darius Rucker
8/11: Ted Nugent
8/17: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
8/19: Goo Goo Dolls With O.A.R.
8/20: Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World
8/22: The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
8/25: Dominic Fike
9/12: Chevelle, Three Days Grace
9/14: Hozier
9/16: Noah Kahan
9/17: Dethklok, Babymetal
10/1: Måneskin
The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
2600 Atwater St., Detroit | thearetha.com
6/10: Anthony Hamilton, Marsha Ambrosius
6/14: Patrice Rushen, Lin Roundtree
6/16: Michael Franti
6/17: Rodrigo y Gabriela
6/21: Eric Roberson, Rahsaan Patterson
6/28: Spyro Gyra, Bob Baldwin
6/30: Kool & The Gang, SOS Band, Atlantic Starr
7/5: Will Downing
7/22: Lalah Hathaway, Boney James, Damien Escobar
7/28: Maxwell
8/9: Najee
8/12: Southern Soul on the River
8/16: PJ Morton
8/23: Avery*Sunshine
8/30: Kelly Price
9/6: Raheem Devaughn
The Whitney Garden Parties
4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit | thewhitney.com
6/8: The Whiskey Charmers
6/15: The Firewalkers
6/22: Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils
6/29: The Blueflowers
7/6: The Hackwells
7/13: Tosha Owens And The Stable Dudes
7/20: Strange Heart
7/27: Carolyn Striho Group
8/3: Olivia Dear
8/10: Billy Brandt And The Sugarees
8/17: Allison Laako & Sean Blackman French Jazz Quartet
8/24: One Ton Trolley
8/31: The High Strung
Festivals and misc. events
6/8-6/11: Swiggin’ Pig BBQ Festival
Downtown Wyandotte | elliottsamusements.com
6/9-6/25: Ann Arbor Summer Festival
Various locations in Ann Arbor | a2sf.org
6/9: CK Diggs 25th anniversary
2010 Auburn Rd., Rochester Hills | ckdiggs.com
6/10-6/11: Jazzin’ at the Vanity
Jefferson-Chalmers Business District | jazzinatthevanity.com
6/10-6/11: Spark in the Park
Riverside Park, Ypsilanti | sparkinthepark.net
6/20-6/25: Livonia Spree
Ford Field, Livonia | livoniaspree.com
6/22-6/25: Electric Forest
Double JJ Resort | electricforestfestival.com
6/22: Shimmer on the River
Robert C. Valade Park, Detroit | detroitriverfront.org/shimmer
6/22-6/25: Taylor Summer Festival
Heritage Park, Taylor | cityoftaylor.com
6/23-6/25: American Polish Festival
American Polish Century Club, Sterling Heights | americanpolishfestival.com
6/23-6/25: The 21st Annual Michigan Lavender Festival
Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds, Imlay City | themichiganlavenderfestival.com
6/23-6/25: 4th Annual Canterbury Taco Fest
Canterbury Village, Lake Orion | canterburytacofest.com
6/24-6/25: Sandbar Summer Fest
Eastern Palace Club, Hazel Park | sandbarsummerfest.com
6/30-7/4: Royal Oak Taco Fest
Downtown Royal Oak | royaloaktacofest.com
7/1: Light Up Livernois
The Avenue of Fashion | lightuplivernois.com
7/6-7/9: TD Sunfest
Victoria Park, London, Ontario | sunfest.on.ca
7/7-7/9: Corktown Music Festival
Lager House, Detroit | facebook.com/corktownmusicfestival
7/8: Cannabash with Ludacris, Sada Baby, and more
Softball World, Muskegon Twp. | cannabashfest.com
7/6-7/9: Uncle Sam Jam
Woodhaven Civic Center Park, Woodhaven | unclesamjamfest.com
7/14-7/16: 40th annual African World Festival
Hart Plaza, Detroit | thewright.org/african-world-festival
7/14-7/16: Faster Horses
12626 U.S. Highway 12, Brooklyn | fasterhorsesfestival.com
7/14-7/16: Blake’s Lavender Market
Blake’s Farms, Armada | blakefarms.com
7/15: The Wayne County Polo and Fashion Classic
Nankin’s Mill Park, Westland | poloandprettywomen.com
7/19-7/23: Concert of Colors
Various venues in Midtown | concertofcolors.com
7/20-7/22: Greater Farmington Founders Festival
Downtown Farmington | foundersfestival.com
7/21-7/22: 24th Annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival
Riverside Park, Ypsilanti | mibeer.com
8/11-8/13: Ribs and R&B Music Festival
Hart Plaza, Detroit | ribsrnbmusicfestival.com
8/11-8/13: Milford Memories
Central Park, Milford | milfordmemories.com
8/19-8/20: Afro Nation Festival
Bedrock’s Douglass Site, Detroit | detroit.afronation.com
8/19-10/1: Michigan Renaissance Festival
12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly | michrenfest.com
9/1-9/4: Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats
Downtown Royal Oak | artsbeatseats.com
9/9: Dally in the Alley
Between Forest Avenue and Hancock Street and Second Avenue and Third Avenue | dallyinthealley.com
Art fairs
6/9-6/11: Art on the River
500 Merchant St., Port Huron | artontheriverph.com
6/10: Gravity Art Fair and Skate Contest
Geary Park, Ferndale | gravityferndale.com
7/7-7/8: Art in the Park
Downtown Plymouth | artinthepark.com
7/12-7/15: Wyandotte Street Art Fair
Downtown Wyandotte | wyandotte.net
7/20-7/22: Ann Arbor Art Fair
Downtown Ann Arbor | theannarborartfair.com
8/26: Hazel Park Art Fair
Green Acres Park, Hazel Park | hpart.org/aboutthefair
9/1-9/4: Detroit Jazz Festival
Hart Plaza, Detroit | detroitjazzfest.org
Car culture
8/19: Woodward Dream Cruise
Woodward Avenue, Oakland County | woodwarddreamcruise.com
Milan Dragway
10860 Plank Rd., Milan | milandragway.com
6/7: Test & Tune
6/9: Detroit Dragway Reunion
6/10: Detroit Dragway Reunion & Car Show
6/11: Box & No Box, Jr. Dragsters Juice + Shootout
6/14: Test & Tun
6/17: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)
6/18: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points
6/21: Test & Tune
6/23: Harleys at the Dragway
6/24: Box & No Box, JR’s & Test & Tune
6/25: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #6
6/28: Test & Tune
7/1: Box & No Box, JR’s & Test & Tune
7/2: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #7
7/5: Test & Tune
7/6: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental
7/7: Friday Night Heads Up Race
7/9: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #8
7/12: Test & Tune
7/14: Heads Up Hustle Drag & Drive; Road Hoggs Slideshow
7/15: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)
7/16: Heads Up Hustle Drag & Drive; KD Mann East vs West
7/19: Test & Tune
7/22: Night of Fire!
7/23: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #9
7/26: Test & Tune
7/28: AHDRA Harleys at the Dragway
7/29: AHDRA Harley National Event
7/30: AHDRA Harley National Event
8/2: Test & Tune
8/3: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental
8/4: Friday Night Heads Up Race
8/5: Great Lakes Throw Down – All Truck Event
8/6: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #10
8/9: Test & Tune
8/11: Motor City NHRA National Open
8/12: Motor City NHRA National Open
8/13: Motor City NHRA National Open
8/16: Test & Tune
8/17: Modern Street Hemi Track Rental
8/18: Modern Street Hemi Shootout
8/19: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle) + Test & Tune
8/20: KD Mann Battle of the States
8/23: Test & Tune
8/24: Motor City Mayhem 7 Track Rental
8/25: Motor City Mayhem 7
8/26: Motor City Mayhem 7
8/27: Bracket Race & Jr. Dragster Points #11
8/30: Test & Tune
8/31: Dirty Harry’s Track Rental
9/1: Friday Night Heads Up Race
9/2: No ET Shootout/Grudge/Test & Tune
9/6: Test & Tune
9/8: Harleys at the Dragway
9/9: PYOP (Pour Your Own Puddle)
9/10: Box & No Box, JR’s
9/13: Test & Tune
9/15: Dirty Harry’s Nostalgia Track Rental
9/16: Great Lakes Nostalgia Classics Race/Car Show/Swap
9/17: Box & No Box
9/20: Test & Tune
9/22: All Chevy Event
9/23: All Chevy Event
9/24: Box & No Box, JR’s
9/27: Test & Tune
9/29: Midwest No/Prep Drag & Drive
9/30: Road Hoggs Slideshow
