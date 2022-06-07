20 cool ways to spend summer nights in Detroit

Michigan’s warm season is mercilessly short, and its temperate spring is even shorter. It seems like not long after Memorial Day, we’re already in the thick of a Midwestern summer, with the hot sun beating down, sticky car seats, and humidity that makes the air feel like swimming through soup. Just existing can be painful, and doubly so without that sweet, sweet A/C.

But that all changes when the sun goes down. The temperature drops, the other nocturnal creatures come out to play, and metro Detroit is now buzzing with possibilities (and, well, mosquitos). Still, there’s nothing like a Detroit summer, and to help make sure you don’t waste a moonlit moment this season, we’ve come up with this list of after-dark events and adventures. Carpe noctem!

