20 cool ways to spend summer nights in Detroit

Beat the heat when the sun goes down

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 4:00 am

Beat the summer heat when the sun goes down in Detroit.
Michigan’s warm season is mercilessly short, and its temperate spring is even shorter. It seems like not long after Memorial Day, we’re already in the thick of a Midwestern summer, with the hot sun beating down, sticky car seats, and humidity that makes the air feel like swimming through soup. Just existing can be painful, and doubly so without that sweet, sweet A/C.

But that all changes when the sun goes down. The temperature drops, the other nocturnal creatures come out to play, and metro Detroit is now buzzing with possibilities (and, well, mosquitos). Still, there’s nothing like a Detroit summer, and to help make sure you don’t waste a moonlit moment this season, we’ve come up with this list of after-dark events and adventures. Carpe noctem!

See our full list of 20 cool ways to spend summer nights in Detroit.

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Where to celebrate Pride 2022 in metro Detroit

By Alex Washington

Detroit-born comedian Alex English just finished his first season writing for ‘SNL’

By Alex Washington

Month-long exhibit ‘Mighty Real/Queer Detroit’ celebrates 77 years of LGBTQ art across 17 galleries

By Randiah Camille Green

“Joy Ride,” oil, acrylic, rhinestones, and paper on canvas.

The 2022 Fiction Issue

By Nandi Comer

Where to celebrate Pride 2022 in metro Detroit

By Alex Washington

U.S. Supreme Court’s draft ruling on abortion poses grave risks to LGBTQ rights in Michigan and beyond

By Steve Neavling

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel played a pivotal role in the fight to legalize gay marriage. That could all come undone if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Detroit-born comedian Alex English just finished his first season writing for ‘SNL’

By Alex Washington

