Free summertime events in Detroit for the whole family

click to enlarge Downtown Detroit Partnership Friday Night Beach Parties brings live entertainment to Detroit’s Campus Martius Park.

Here's a little known fact: Metro Times loves the kids.

While most of our content is geared toward adult nights out on the town, we understand that some of our readers are real adults with families.

Museum trips and carnivals are a great way to spend the summer, and who doesn't love a good funnel cake? But that's not the only family fun that Detroit has to offer.

Here's a small list of family-friendly events that are happening this summer in the city of Detroit. Did we mention that they're all free?

The Beach at Campus Martius

There's an old saying that goes "don't bring sand to the beach," but it doesn't say anything about bringing sand to downtown Detroit. The Beach at Campus Martius Park is back open for the summer season. This urban "beach" offers Detroiters a chance to enjoy the sand without the water. Parents will be able to relax in any of the beach and lounge chairs, while their children get to build sandcastles and play in the sand. Starting June 10, "beach"-goers can hit the Friday Night Beach Parties, which will feature a rotating lineup of performances including Brett Lucas, One Love Reggae Band, and DJ Eddie Riot. The live entertainment is presented by BetMGM and will happen every Friday from 4-10 p.m. through Aug. 26.

Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Reggae in the City

The Detroit Parks & Recreation department is bringing a slew of family friendly events to Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit. One of the standout events is Reggae in the City. Curated by Total Access Events, Reggae in the City is an all-ages, reggae-inspired dance party right in front of the spirit of Detroit. Detroiters and their families can get a feel of Caribbean culture from 4-8 p.m. on June 12, July 10, and Aug. 21.

Spirit Plaza is located at 2 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Yoga in the Park

The last two years have been stressful to say the least. We're in a time where self-care has become more than an Instagram aesthetic, it's a lifestyle priority. Well, thanks to People For Palmer Park, Friends of Rouge Park, Eastern Market Partnership, and Sidewalk Detroit, yoga classes will be accessible for all Detroit residents this summer. Beginning June 4, Yoga in the Park returns and will be taught by Yoganic Flow. Bring your yoga mat and enjoy the peaceful sounds of Detroit and its wildlife while indulging in the beginner-friendly classes. The best part is the classes are free and open to children ages 6 and up, so your entire family can participate.

The yoga classes will take place at one of the following locations: Sundays at Rouge Park, Mondays at Eliza Howell Park, Tuesdays at Eastern Market (Shed 3), and Saturdays at Palmer Park. All participants are required to register for the event prior to attending. For additional information and to register for the free yoga classes, see yoganicflow.com/yoga-classes.

Kids Fishing Fest

One fish, two fish — the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is sponsoring a free fishing weekend for kids. The 10th annual Kids Fishing Fest will be happening on the Detroit riverfront on Sunday June 12.

From noon-4 p.m., Detroit kids will be able to hook their own lines at Milliken State Park and Harbor. Your kid doesn't have a pole? That's not a problem. Free pole rentals are available, though it is encouraged to bring your own pole if you have one. Bait for the fish and snacks for the kids are included, and a parent or guardian must remain with their child at all times. Parking is free and will be available across from Milliken State Park. Registration in advance is suggested.

For event registration and additional information, see detroitriverfront.org/2022kidsfishingfest. Milliken State Park and Harbor is located at 1900 Atwater St., Detroit.

Family Fun Days

Family Fun Days return to Beacon Park. Every Sunday beginning June 6, families can head out to Detroit's Beacon Park for a day of fun in the sun. Each week, will present a different theme with activities for the kids. Some of the season's activities include live puppet performances, themed crafts, inflatable playscapes, lawn games, and more. If you're hungry you can grab a bite to eat at any of the food trucks on site or take a visit to Beacon Park's staple restaurant, Lumen. On Aug. 28, the final Family Fun Day of the season, the summer party will end with a Back to School Bash featuring backpack designing, book giveaways, crafts, and much more.

For additional information including Family Fun Day themes, see empoweringmichigan.com/event/family-fun-days-3. Beacon Park is located at 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

Ford Fireworks

A Detroit summer isn't a Detroit summer without the Ford Fireworks. For the last two summers, things were different as Detroiters and fireworks fans had to watch the display on television as all in-person events were canceled. Well, that's no longer for summer 2022. On June 27, the 64th Ford Fireworks display will light up downtown Detroit (and Canada) with a colorful display. So dig out your cooler and lawn chair and think of where your family is going to camp out to view the fireworks.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.